Wolves vs Nottingham Forest: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player
Taiwo Awoniyi, striker, from Nigeria, arrived to the team from Liverpool, in a short time the player is becoming a key player in the starting eleven, with nine games played, he has scored twice, the team is practically new and all the players are adapting to the teammates, in order to get out of the bad moment they will have to get victories as soon as possible, so there is a lot of work left for the striker.
Watch out for this Wolves player
Daniel Podence, midfielder, with 26 years old, the Portuguese is being a very important player for Wolves this season, from previous seasons he showed that he was a player who had goal and now more than ever his goals are being taken advantage of, with nine games played the player already scored two goals that make him the top scorer so far, the team needs to get out of the relegation zone and this player is contributing in the best way.
Latest Nottingham lineup
Henderson; Aurirer, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo; Yates, Freuler, Kouyaté, Johnson, Dennis; White.
Latest Wolves lineup
Jose; Castro, Gomes, Kilman, Semedo; Luiz, Moutunho, Guedes, Prudence, Adama; Costa.
Background
Nottingham 0-4 Wolves
Wolves 0-2 Nottingham
Nottingham 1-2 Wolves
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham
Nottingham 0-2 Wolves
Arbitration quartet
Central: Thomas Bramall. Assistants: Simon Long, Richard West. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor.
Notitngham Forest in crisis
The newly promoted Nottingham Forest, after their great return to the Premier League, seems to be doing everything to return to the Championship, the team that got promoted in the playoff with a great delivery on the field, today there is little or nothing left of what was seen a few months ago, the team got rid of many players and brought many more, it seems that the big budget they got for promotion went in reinforcements, Now with very different faces, they are going through a terrible time because while the other two promoted teams occupy positions 9 and 10, Nottingham is in 19th place with only five points in nine rounds, this is the time for the team to react and get out of the basement, their rival is in the same situation and what better than winning the direct duel to get out of the negative streak.
Wolves in bad shape
Wolves is still not getting up and the risk of relegation is getting higher and higher, a team that in recent years remained very close to the big six, is going through one of its worst seasons in the Premier League, with six points in nine games played, occupying the 18th position in the table, the coach does not find how to solve the problems and it can be justified with the lack of players, Such is the example of Raul Jimenez, the Mexican striker is not in good physical shape dragging an injury for months, that is why his club had another striker, but to bad luck he was injured on debut, Diego Costa arrived as an alternative, but so far his arrival has not had a good impact, bad decisions in the planning of the season are being noticed and time is running out.
Duel at the bottom of the Premier League
The eleventh round of the Premier League is already in action and as we know in such a competitive league there is always something to fight in every match, this Saturday we will see a duel with two teams involved in relegation, Wolves and Nottingham will leave everything on the field to try to get out of the bad moment and sink their rival, the league is still young and everything can change later in the season, however these are the duels where the victory is worth twice as much.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Wolves vs Nottingham Forest live stream, corresponding to the Premier League. The match will take place at Molineux Stadium, at 10:00 am ET.