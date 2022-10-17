West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The starting lineups for West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City will be shared shortly, as well as the latest information from The Hawthorns Stadium.
How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City match live on TV and online?
The West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City?
This is the kick-off time for the West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City match on October 18, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 9:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Key player for Bristol City
One of the players to keep in mind in Bristol City is Nahki Wells, the 32-year-old Bermuda-born center forward, has played 14 games so far in the Championship 2022-2023, in the total of games he already has two assists and six goals, these against; Huddersfield Town, Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers twice, Burnley and Queens Park Rangers.
Key player at West Bromwich Albion
One of the most outstanding players in West Bromwich Albion is John Swift, the 27 year old central midfielder born in England, has played 13 games in the current edition of the Championship, in the total of games he already has two assists and two goals, these against; Middlesbrought and Hull City.
History West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City
In total, the two teams have met 53 times, West Bromwich Albion dominates the record with 23 wins, there have been 16 draws and Bristol City have won 14 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by West Bromwich Albion with 87 goals to Bristol City's 59.
Actuality - Bristol City
Bristol City has been developing a very discreet role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 15 matches, it is in the 17th position in the standings with 18 points, this after winning five matches, drawing three and losing seven, leaving a goal difference of -1 after scoring 23 goals and conceding 24.
Birmingham City 3-0 Bristol City
- Last three matches
Birmingham City 3-0 Bristol City
Bristol City 2-1 Preston North England
Bristol City 1 -2 Millwall
Actuality - West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion has had a bad performance in the Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 14 matches they are in the 20th position in the standings with 14 points, this score was achieved after winning two matches, drawing eight and losing four, they have also scored 19 goals and conceded 18, for a goal difference of +1.
Preston North England 1 - West Bromwich Albion
- Last three matches
Preston North England 1 - West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Luton Town
Reading 0 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
The match will be played at the The Hawthorns Stadium
The match between West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City will take place at The Hawthorns Stadium in the city of West Bromwich (England), this scenario is where the West Bromwich Albion Football Club plays its home games, was built in 1900 and has a capacity for approximately 26,300 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City match, valid for matchday 16 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
