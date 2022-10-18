Swansea vs Reading: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The last match played between the two teams ended in a thrilling four vs. four. This match was valid for the 43rd matchday of the EFL Championship 2021-22. On that occasion, Reading was the home team in a match full of goals and emotions.
How to watch Swansea vs Reading live?
The Swansea vs Reading match will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
What time is Swansea vs Reading?
This is the kick-off time for the Swansea vs Reading match on October 18, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 16:00
Chile: 16:00
Colombia: 14:00
Ecuador: 14:00
United States (ET): 15:00
Spain: 21:00
Mexico: 14:00
Paraguay: 15:00
Peru: 14:00
Uruguay: 16:00
Venezuela: 15:00
Reading key player
One of the players to watch out for in Reading is Thom Ince, the 30-year-old English-born right-sided attacker, who has played 14 games in the current EFL Championship, with two assists and two goals, against Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.
Swansea key player
One of the most outstanding players at Swansea City is Joel Piroe, the 23-year-old Dutch-born center forward has played in every game his team has played in the current edition of the Championship and has managed to score four goals.
History
Swansea and Reading have met 40 times, of which Reading have won 16 times, Swansea have won 13 matches and they have drawn 11 matches. Record of all competitions in which they have played each other
Reading
Reading lost to West Bromwich Albion on the previous matchday with a score of 2-0. Thanks to this defeat, Reading dropped to sixth place in the EFL Championship, reaching a total of 22 points. The blue and white team needs to win if it wants to be in the fight for promotion to the next category.
Swansea
Swansea comes into this match after losing 4-0 to Burnley in the previous matchday. Currently, the white team is in eighth position with a total of 21 points from 14 matches played. Now, Swansea will have to improve their game and win at home to recover what they have lost.
Stadium
The match between Swansea City and Reanding will take place at the Liberty Stadium in the city of Swansea (Wales), the stadium is where Swansea City Club plays its home matches, was built in 2005 and has a capacity for approximately 20,500 spectators.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Swansea vs Reading, match corresponding to the EFL Championship. The match will take place at 3:45 PM ET.