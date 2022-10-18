Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano live online
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
What time is Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano matchday 10 of LaLiga?
Spain: 21:00 hours
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Peru: 2:00 p.m.
Mexico: 14:00 hours
United States: 12:00 hrs. PT / 15:00 ET
Atlético Madrid Statements
"We do not lock ourselves into a situation, because every game we have to observe, look and not stay in something that went well the other day. To continue in this line that the team has. We need all the players, there is a lot of competition and need to recover energy, and with five changes we need those who enter to have the same enthusiasm as those who start. We are all in the same situation with many matches, especially those we play in Europe and with a lot of closeness between them. We can only move forward with the importance of everyone".
"I'm not going to go in, even if you put it that way (laughing). There are different ways to control soccer. You are journalists, you give your opinion, you see, and beyond not having played some of them, you have a lot of soccer in your eyes and it is how you want to interpret everything. But soccer can be controlled in many ways".
"The important thing is that the players are well and we need to bring them to the best state, that they feel comfortable and important in the game. Then the forcefulness helps you, if Williams' header is a goal it's a completely different game. We arrived and scored, and I'm not talking about the disallowed one, and that reinforces the work he has been doing."
"Surely the defensive strength that Stefan gives us with Jose and the great moment of Kondogbia who balances the middle allows us to live with a game closer to what we want to find. Reinildo has improved a lot since his arrival and is in a very important moment, Molina is also improving and the strength we had is taking shape. There are guys waiting who are doing well, like Hermoso, who is training very well and we are not giving him that space, but everyone will play.
"We are focusing much more on the visual, videos, corrections we have to make about what we do and what the rivals do very well. We are going to face a very intense team as Athletic was, the best in crosses, ball recoveries and we will find a team with many weapons, last season they were at a great level and shows no fear. We saw their game against Athletic to prepare for the San Mamés game and they did very well, with many weapons".
How are Rayo Vallecano coming along?
How does Atlético Madrid arrive?