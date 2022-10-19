Elche vs Real Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Elche vs Real Madrid live online
Elche vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of Blue to Go App.
What time is Elche vs Real Madrid matchday 10 of LaLiga?
Spain: 21:00 hours
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Peru: 2:00 p.m.
Mexico: 14:00 hours
United States: 12:00 hrs. PT / 15:00 ET
Real Madrid Statements
"Courtois won't be around for tomorrow. He's training quite normally, doing a good job."
"We are all very proud of what Karim has achieved, also Thibaut and those who have stayed close, like Modric and Vinicius. We are very proud. From there, congratulations to all those who have won, to Gavi, to Putellas, to Lewandowski, to Mané.... Also to Manchester City, a club we have great respect for and who have had a fantastic season."
"He's doing well with Castilla. We needed him today for training but tomorrow he won't travel with us, he will stay with Castilla."
"I don't know what the future is. I don't know what can happen. The future of this club and this team is already written; I said it last year. We have young players like Vinicius, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Militao.... The future of this team has already dried up. Players change, for sure next year's squad will not be the same as this one, but these players have already designed the future of Real Madrid."
"I think yes, it's fair, because this allows him to try to improve on what he did last year, in which it was almost all new for everyone to see him with that continuity and quality. It will motivate him to do better."
"We are very happy. We feel it a little bit ours. He has said he is very proud for this award, he has also thanked all the teammates because it is that, an individual award thanks to the help of a team. We have all congratulated him. It's done, we have to think about the next one, and he can start tomorrow, putting some pieces in."
"For sure he has a lot more responsibility and feels much more of a leader in this team than he did eight years ago. He hasn't changed much technically, his quality is the same. What has changed is his responsibility and his attitude for the team, being much more of a leader."
How are Real Madrid coming in?
How does Elche arrive?