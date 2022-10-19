Elche vs Real Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:34 PM3 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Elche vs Real Madrid live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Elche vs Real Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Martinez Valero. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
8:29 PM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Elche vs Real Madrid live online

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Elche vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams of Blue to Go App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:24 PM3 hours ago

What time is Elche vs Real Madrid matchday 10 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the match Elche vs Real Madrid on October 15, 2022 in several countries:

 

Spain: 21:00 hours

Argentina: 17:00 hours

Brazil: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 14:00 hours

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Mexico: 14:00 hours

United States: 12:00 hrs. PT / 15:00 ET

8:19 PM3 hours ago

Real Madrid Statements

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of this important match: "The preparation for the match, especially on a mental level, we have to push it a little more. It's normal to have maximum concentration in matches at a high level and it's a little more difficult to have it after a match that has cost you on a physical and mental level. We're keeping that in mind, knowing that we're playing for the same three points tomorrow that we won on Sunday."

"Courtois won't be around for tomorrow. He's training quite normally, doing a good job."

"We are all very proud of what Karim has achieved, also Thibaut and those who have stayed close, like Modric and Vinicius. We are very proud. From there, congratulations to all those who have won, to Gavi, to Putellas, to Lewandowski, to Mané.... Also to Manchester City, a club we have great respect for and who have had a fantastic season."

"We are all very proud of what Karim has achieved, also Thibaut and those who have stayed close, like Modric and Vinicius. We are very proud. From there, congratulations to all those who have won, Gavi, Putellas, Lewandowski, Mané.... Also to Manchester City, a club we have great respect for and who have had a fantastic season."

"He's doing well with Castilla. We needed him today for training but tomorrow he won't travel with us, he will stay with Castilla."

"I don't know what the future is. I don't know what can happen. The future of this club and this team is already written; I said it last year. We have young players like Vinicius, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Militao.... The future of this team has already dried up. Players change, for sure next year's squad will not be the same as this one, but these players have already designed the future of Real Madrid."

"I think yes, it's fair, because this allows him to try to improve on what he did last year, in which it was almost all new for everyone to see him with that continuity and quality. It will motivate him to do better."

"We are very happy. We feel it a little bit ours. He has said he is very proud for this award, he has also thanked all the teammates because it is that, an individual award thanks to the help of a team. We have all congratulated him. It's done, we have to think about the next one, and he can start tomorrow, putting some pieces in."

"For sure he has a lot more responsibility and feels much more of a leader in this team than he did eight years ago. He hasn't changed much technically, his quality is the same. What has changed is his responsibility and his attitude for the team, being much more of a leader."

8:14 PM3 hours ago

How are Real Madrid coming in?

Real Madrid arrives after defeating Barcelona in the Clasico by three goals to one.

8:09 PM3 hours ago

How does Elche arrive?

Elche arrives after a two-goal draw against Valencia in the ninth round of LaLiga, without achieving victories in this competition.

8:04 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Estadio Martínez Valero.

The match Elche vs Real Madrid will be played at the Estadio Martínez Valero, located in Elche, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 31,388 people. 
7:59 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 LaLiga match: Elche vs Real Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo