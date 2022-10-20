Barcelona vs Villarreal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal live online
Barcelona vs Villarreal can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Barcelona vs Villarreal match of the LaLiga Matchday 10 Playoffs?
Spain: 16:00
Argentina: 17:00
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Peru: 2:00 p.m.
Mexico: 14:00 hours
United States: 12:00 hrs. PT / 25:00 ET
Barcelona Statements
"Winning, playing a great game and having a good feeling. It's our turn".
"When you lose, we are all exposed. For me, Busquets doesn't change anything. He is still very important, key. There will be games he doesn't play. But Busi always goes up, he's captain and part of the team's gear. We have a very healthy dressing room. Things will end up working out because I see how things work inside."
"We play to our idea. Even at the Bernabeu we played what we want. Defense forward, high line, a lot of arrivals. Sometimes it comes out, sometimes it doesn't. If we insist, it comes out.
"There is an opponent that defends very well. Madrid defends very well in a low block. They are at ease like that. They didn't leave us any space and, even so, we had opportunities to get a better result. We didn't have as many chances as usual because they are a great team. We weren't as comfortable as other days because Madrid defended very well. There is always an opponent that makes things difficult for you. We didn't attack like we normally do."
"There are always opinions. Very well deserved. I congratulate Gavi, Alexia and Lewandowski. It means we are alive. More than ever. It's exciting to see the individual awards. Let's see if we win the collective ones too."
"We value the footballer a lot, Eric too. He is a professional. Soccer is a game of mistakes. The Barça defender is very exposed. For me, Eric is a guarantee.
"It doesn't make me slow down or stop. The team's situation is what it is. We started like a shot and now we are not so good. This doesn't stop me. We have to go step by step. We are three points behind the leader and we have to keep going. This is very long and we can't stop. The road from success to defeat is so small...".
"Yes, that doesn't change. I reiterate. The goal, with the squad, with the feelings, is to win titles. We have to win titles.
"Yes, we reinforced very well. We have had some departures in the last few games that have been noticed. The goal is to win titles this season. There is no need to hide. The goal remains the same.
"It's just that I have that feeling. I have to be honest with the Culés, with the club. I think we have built a team to win titles. I continue with all the illusion in the world, despite the fact that this week there has been a lot of criticism. Everyone is encouraging me. I have a cell phone that looks like a relative has died. If I don't make it, there will be consequences, but calmly. I think we have the squad to win titles. If we don't win them, another coach will come along and try.
