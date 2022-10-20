Sheffield United vs Norwich City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Sheffield United vs Norwich City?
This is the kick-off time for the Sheffield United vs Norwich City match on October 22, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 4:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Key player at Norwich City
One of the players to keep in mind in Norwich City is Teemu Pukki, the 32-year-old Finnish-born center forward, has played 14 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in which he already has three assists and four goals, these against; Coventry City, Bristol City twice and Blackpool.
Key player at Sheffield United
One of the most outstanding players in Sheffield United is Sander Berge, the 24-year-old Norwegian-born central midfielder, has played 12 games so far in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in which he already has three assists and three goals, these against; Millwall, Middlesbrough and Hull City.
History Sheffield United vs Norwich City
In total, the two sides have met 73 times, Norwich City dominate the record with 29 wins, there have been 18 draws and Sheffield United have won 26 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Norwich City with 99 goals to Sheffield United's 94.
Actuality - Norwich City
Norwich City has been having a good performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 15 matches they are in the sixth position in the standings with 24 points, this score was achieved after winning seven matches, drawing three and losing five, they have also scored 21 goals and conceded 16, for a goal difference of +5.
- Last three matches
Watford FC 2 - 1 Norwich City
Norwich City 0 - 1 Luton Town
Actuality - Sheffield United
Sheffield United has been developing a very good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 15 matches, is in the number four position in the standings with 25 points, this after winning seven games, drawing four and losing four, leaving a goal difference of +10, this after scoring 24 goals and conceding 14.
- Last three matches
Sheffield United 3 - 3 Blackpool
Coventry City 1 - 0 Sheffield United
The match will be played at the Bramall Lane Stadium
The match between Sheffield United and Norwich City will take place at the Bramall Lane Stadium in the city of Sheffield (England), the stadium is where Sheffield United Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1855 and has a capacity for approximately 32,700 spectators.
