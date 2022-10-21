AC Ajaccio vs PSG: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the AC Ajaccio vs Paris Saint-Germain match for Ligue 1 2022?
This is the start time of the game AC Ajaccio vs Paris Saint-Germain of October 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 9:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN3.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Last line-up of AC Ajaccio
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Benjamin Leroy, Cédric Avinel, Oumar Gonzalez, Youssouf Koné, Mohamed Youssouf, Mathieu Coutadeur, Vincent Marchetti, Kevin Spadanuda, Riad Nouri, Bevic Moussiti-Oko and Mounaim El Idrissy.
Last line-up of Paris Saint-Germain
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti, Fabián Ruiz, Juan Bernat, Nordi Mukiele, Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia.
AC Ajaccio Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for AC Ajaccio's offense. The first is Mounaim El Idrissy (#7), he plays in the forward position and is the leader in offense. He is the team's top scorer for the season with 2 goals in 10 games played. He scored in the last game against Troyes in Ligue 1 and is not going to stop. The next player is Vincent Marchetti (#8), in 11 games played he has 1 assist making him the team's biggest assister of the season and we could possibly see him make his second assist of this tournament on Friday. Finally, striker Cyrille Bayala (#14), in Ligue 1 has 1 goal in 11 games played, making him the team's second-highest scorer and we could see him score on Friday against Paris Saint-Germain.
AC Ajaccio in the tournament
Unlike Paris Saint-Germain, the Ajaccio team had a bad start to the season having 2 wins, 2 draws and 7 losses which gives them 8 points. With their last draw of the tournament, they finished in eighteenth position in the general table. This season they seek to be among the first 5 places in the general table and get a ticket for the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last game was against Troyes on October 16, where they drew 1-1 and thus tied their second match of the season at the Stade de l'Aube. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Paris Saint-Germain players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Paris Saint-Germain's attacking attack and any of them are likely to score in the game against AC Ajaccio. The player Neymar (#10) is a fundamental piece for the team. He is the team's top scorer this season with 8 goals in 10 games played and he is also the team's top assister with 7 assists. The following is the Argentine player Lionel Messi (#30), he plays in the forward position, he is the second highest assister of the team with 7 assists. He's a very experienced player and we could see him get his eighth assist on Friday. Lastly, the French midfielder Kylian Mbappé (#7). He is a very important player, he scored three goals last game making him the second highest scorer in the team with 8 goals in 9 games played.
Paris Saint-Germain in the tournament
A few weeks ago the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 season began, Paris Saint-Germain is looking to have a great tournament and be the champion. They started the tournament very well by getting 8 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses, which gives them 26 points, with that they are in the first position of the general table. Last season they won the tournament and their goal this year is to stay in first place, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on October 8, resulting in a draw against Stade de Reims, the score was 0-0 at Stade Auguste-Delaune II. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
The stadium
The Stade François-Coty is located in Ajaccio, France. It will host this match, has a capacity of 10,660 spectators and is the home of AC Ajaccio of Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on July 18, 1965 and cost 90 million French francs.