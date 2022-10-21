Estoril vs Braga: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Estoril vs BragaLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Estoril vs Braga match.
How to watch Estoril vs Braga Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Estoril vs Braga live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Bet 365 app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Estoril vs Braga match for Primeira Liga?
This is the start time of the game Estoril vs Braga of 22nd October 2022 in several countries:
International in Bet 365
Referee
André Narciso will be the match referee, with Paulo Brás and Vasco Marques as assistants. The VAR commander will be Rui Oliveira.
Probable Braga
Braga's likely team for the match is: Lima, Fabiano, Oliveira, Tormena, and Sequeira; Medeiros, Al-Musrati, and André Horta; Ruiz, Oliveira, and Ricardo Horta.
Sabemos o que queremos, para onde vamos e como vamos 💪#PorMais pic.twitter.com/NSrN03S5Me— SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) October 21, 2022
Probable Estoril
The probable Estoril team for the match is: Figueira, Santos, Alvaro, Africo and Joãozinho; Siliki, Ndiaye and Carvalho; Gouveia, Martins and Erison.
Hard work💪🏼 sábado jogamos em casa🏟️#JogaLimpo #JuntosPeloMágico #EstorilPraia #AquiNaoEsMaisUm pic.twitter.com/Grb18kZYtR— Estoril Praia SAD (@estorilpraiasad) October 20, 2022
Injuries
Estoril will not be able to use João Carlos, who is injured. On the other side Braga has no injuries, with only Sikou Niakate as a doubt for the match.
Primeira Liga
Braga is in third place with 19 points, three behind Porto and already seeing the leader Benfica in front with nine advantage, besides being two ahead of Casa Pia and three of Sporting and Boavista. Estoril is just below, with 15 points, tied with Portimonense, one above Vitoria and three of Chaves and Arouca.
Last Matches: Braga
Braga in turn comes from three different results to the match. The defeat was by 1-0 to Chaves, at home, on Sunday (9), with a goal from Héctor Hernández. After that, for the Europa League, the tie was away on Thursday (13), with Union Saint-Gilleose, with goals from Boniface (2) and Vanzeir for the hosts, while Vítor Carvalho scored three for the visitors, closing the score at 3-3. After that, in the Cup of Portugal, the victory was on Sunday (16), away from home, over Felgueira, by 2 to 1, with goals from Henrique Martins (against) and Paulo Oliveira, while Daniel Rodrigues scored the other goal.
Last Matches: Estoril
Estoril comes to the match from a draw and two wins in the last games they played. The draw was on October 1, with Chaves, 1-1, with Héctor Hernández opening the scoring and Rodrigo Martins, at home. On Friday (7), Estoril visited Gil Vicente and won by 1-0, with a goal from Léa at 51st minute. Finally, in the third round of the Portuguese Cup, Estoril beat Amora away from home on Friday (14), by 3-2, with goals from Pedro and Tiago Duque for the hosts, while João Carvalho, Léa and Erison scored for the visitors.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga match: Estoril x Braga Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.