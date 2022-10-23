Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Betis vs Atletico Madrid live stream.
Where and how to watch Betis vs Atlético Madrid live online
Betis vs Atlético Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.
What time is the match Betis vs Atletico Madrid in LaLiga Matchday 11?
Spain: 16:15 hours
Argentina: 11:15 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:15 am
Brazil: 11:15 a.m.
Chile: 11:15 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:15 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:15 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:15 a.m.
Colombia: 09:15 a.m.
Ecuador: 09:15 a.m.
Peru: 9:15 a.m.
Mexico: 09:15 hours
United States: 07:15 PT / 10:15 ET
Betis Statements
"I expect a very complicated match, like all LaLiga matches, regardless of who you play against my mentality is not to consider any opponent either impossible or easy, the two things lead you to a bad mentality for the match. We are going to face one of the most powerful teams in LaLiga, this is indicated by their budget, their last seasons and in the last eight or ten years since Diego Simeone has been here. We will have to play a great game if we want to score."
"The team that will start we'll see tomorrow, it's to be decided, we'll see if Nabil starts it or plays a few minutes, we'll see later."
"Just as I said that there are no difficult or easy matches, whether you play the leaders or the bottom team, they are all difficult and you have to know how to play them, for me it's exactly the same at home and away. We have obtained 20 points out of 30, a 66% performance, if we project it to the season it is 75 or 76 points, so we are very happy with the performance. You can't win every game at home as we have done, and you can lose points for different circumstances away, I see an overall performance."
"We are considering different alternatives, it could be William, it could be Joaquín, it could be Rodri, we are going to see what the best solution is, we will decide between now and tomorrow."
"In that I think there is a regulation that is clear, there is a referee who has the authority to expel, he used it and expelled him. I don't think the reasons are of great importance, the important thing unfortunately is that we don't have Sergio for tomorrow's match. Then there is what he told me, what he didn't tell me, but personally I don't give it much importance. The expulsion is done and Sergio is suspended for a game.
"No, the results in recent years... I do not even consider the result of the last game, all the games are absolutely different, every year we face a rival that has a vastly larger budget, a Champions League team every year and there is a difference that we always try to reduce on the field?"
How is Atlético Madrid coming in?
