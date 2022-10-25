Saudi Arabia vs Albania: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Reja, trainer of Albania
Stay tuned for live coverage of Saudi Arabia vs Albania.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Saudi Arabia vs Albania live, as well as the latest information coming out of Arabia. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live online coverage of the match.
Albania's possible line-up
For his part, Reja may line up with the following eleven to face Saudi Arabia. Kastrati, Balliu, Ismalji, Gjasula, Veseli, Lenjani, Abrashi, Ramadani, Bajrami, Uzuni and Cikalleshi.
Saudi Arabia's possible lineup
Renard may field the following eleven to face Albania. Al-Owais, Al-Burayk, Bamsaud, Al Tambakti, Al Abed, Kanno, Otayf, Al Obood, Al-Hamdan, Al-Muwallad and Radif.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Arabia Saudí vs Albania of 26th October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM,
Bolivia: 12:30 PM.
Brazil: 12:30 PM.
Chile: 11:30 AM.
Colombia: 10:30 AM.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM.
USA (ET): 10:30 AM.
Spain: 4:30 PM,
Mexico: 9:30 AM.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM.
Peru: 12:30 PM.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM.
Venezuela: 11:30 AM.
History
These teams have not met on any occasion. But the match will serve to prepare them for their long-term goals in the tournaments that lie ahead for both nations. The World Cup to Saudi Arabia and the European qualifier to Albania.
European Qualifiers
As for Albania, it did not qualify for the World Cup, but the Albanian team wants to qualify for the European Championship. To that end, these matches against defensive teams that press high will help them prepare for the European qualifiers. In the group, they will face the Faroe Islands, Moldova, Poland and the Czech Republic.
Road to Mundial
Renard's team continues to rehearse its game and test tactics ahead of the most prestigious competition in the world, the World Cup. After this match, Saudi Arabia will face Honduras in another friendly match in preparation for the tournament in Qatar, where they will face Argentina, Poland and Mexico.
Albania's last match
In Albania's last match they drew 1-1 against Iceland in the final matchday of the Nations League. The match was played in Tirana. In addition, the visiting side played with one player less for 80 minutes, due to the 10th minute dismissal of Gunnarsson. Reja's team took advantage of this superiority and took the lead with Lenjani's goal. The first half ended with the lone goal of the game. Just when it looked like the three points would stay in the Albanian capital, Anderson equalized to salvage a point in the 97th minute.
Saudi Arabia's last match
Saudi Arabia continues to prepare their stay for the World Cup by facing very serious and strong teams from Europe. In their last match they managed to beat North Macedonia in the last minutes. Despite the many chances, the only goal of the game did not come until the 85th minute, thanks to Al Shehri's goal that gave his team the victory in this international friendly.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Saudi Arabia vs Albania this Wednesday 26 October at 16.30 Spanish time. The match is part of a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.