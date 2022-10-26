HJK vs Roma: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Europa League
Image: Roma 

2:10 PM2 minutes ago

Roma lined-up!

Roma is lined up and will play with:

2:10 PM3 minutes ago

HJK lined-up!

HJK is lined up and will play with:

2:09 PM3 minutes ago

Welcome!

We now begin the broadcast of the match between HJK Helsinki and Roma, in the fifth round of the Europa League group stage!
 
10:58 AM3 hours ago

Tune in here HJK vs Roma Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this HJK vs Roma match.
10:53 AM3 hours ago

How to watch HJK vs Roma Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game HJK vs Roma live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX,ViX+, Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:48 AM3 hours ago

What time is HJK vs Roma match forEuropa League?

This is the start time of the game HJK vs Roma of 27th October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4PM in ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Bolivia: 3PM in ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 4PM in ESPN4, Star+
Chile: 3PM in ESPN Chile, Star+
Colombia: 2PM in ESPN2, Star+
Ecuador: 2PM in ESPN2, Star+
USA (ET): 3PM in ViX,ViX+, Paramount+
Spain: 7PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico: 2PM in ESPN2 México, Star+
Paraguay: 4PM in ESPN2, Star+
Peru: 2PM in ESPN2, Star+
Uruguay: 4PM in ESPN2, Star+
Venezuela: 3PM in ESPN2, Star+

10:43 AM3 hours ago

Referee

Tiago Martins will be the match referee, with Rui Tavares and Luis Campos as assistants, as well as Luis Godinho in charge of VAR, with the entire refereeing team coming from Portugal.
10:38 AM4 hours ago

Probable Roma

The probable Roma team for the match is: Rui Patricio, Kumbulla, Mancini and Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante, Camara and Viña; El Shaarawy, Belotti and Abraham.
10:33 AM4 hours ago

Probable HJK

The probable HJK Helsinki team for the match is: Hazard, Hoskonen, Tenho and Peltola; Soiri, Hetemaj, Lingman, Vaananen and Browne; Hostikka and Abubakari.
10:28 AM4 hours ago

Injuries

Jose Mourinho will be without the injured Matic, Karsdorp and Pellegrini, as well as Paulo Dybala, also injured, while Zaniolo is suspended. At HJK Raitala is out with injury.
10:23 AM4 hours ago

Group C

The HJK is at the bottom of group C, with only one point, three behind Roma. In second place comes Ludogorets, with seven, and the group leader is Betis. In the Finnish League, HJK leads the group with 58 points, one point ahead of KuPS. Roma in Serie A have 22 points, one point above Udinense and Inter, and two behind Atalanta and Lazio.
10:18 AM4 hours ago

Last Matches: Roma

Roma on the other side comes from a draw, a win and a loss in the last games. The draw was in the Europa League, 1-1, with Betis, away from home on Thursday (13), with Canales opening the scoring and belotti. After that, away again, the victory was on Monday (17), 1-0, over Sampdoria, with a goal by Pellegrini. And the defeat came soon after, by 1-0, on Sunday (23), to Napoli, with a goal from Osimhen.
10:13 AM4 hours ago

Last Matches: HJK

HJK come into the match on the back of two losses and one win in their last matches. The victory was on October 9, over Haka, in the Finnish League, 1-0, away from home, with a goal by Browne. After that, in the Europa League, the defeat came on Thursday (13), to Ludogorets, 2-0, away from home, with goals from Gruper and Rick. After that, on Sunday (16), the defeat came at home, to KuPS, by 1-0, with a goal by Oksanen.
10:08 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Europa League match: HJK vs Roma Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

