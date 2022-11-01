Rafa Nadal vs Tommy Paul: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch ATP Masters 1000 Paris

ADVERTISEMENT
Nadal says he is no longer fighting for the number 1 position
Let one thing be clear, I no longer fight to be number 1, I only fight to be competitive in all the events I dispute, long ago I fought to be and already achieved it ",
How does Tommy Paul arrive?
The 25-year-old American tennis player was eliminated in the round of 16 at Wimbledon when he was knocked out by Norrie. In Montreal he reached the quarterfinals where he was beaten in three sets by the Great Britain's Evans. In the last Grand Slam he fell in the last sixteen after losing in five sets and after four hours against Casper Ruud. He also reached the quarterfinals at the ATP Gijó n Gijó n where he defeated the Russian Rublev. Before that tournament he fell in the first round of the Vienna ATP. In this tournament in the ATP of París he beat the Spaniard Bautista in the first round by a double 6-4.
How does Rafa Nadal arrive?
The balance of this year is 38 victories and five defeats in this 2022 for Rafael Nadal has managed to win five titles this year five defeats in this 2022 for Rafael Nadal has managed to win five titles this year; First the Melbourne ATP, then and the most heroic, the Australian Open, after a final that will be remembered after the Spanish tennis player's comeback to Medvedev. He also disputed the Acapulco ATP, held in Mexico, where he defeated Norrie in the final by a double 6-4 to win the title. In the Miami ATP he lost in the final against Fritz, so he returns to compete more than a month after having to be on leave due to an injury. After playing at the Madrid Open at home and with good sensations, he looked for the title, but his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz left him out in the quarterfinal round. Before playing Roland Garros, he defended the crown at the Rome ATP, but the discomfort in the round of 16 against Shapovalov prevented him from advancing in the Italian tournament despite winning the first set 6-1. Despite his doubts, he again showed his grit to win his 14th Roland Garros. At Wimbledon he had to retire before playing the semifinals. At ATP Cincinaati he was eliminated in the first round against Coric. His last tournament was at the U.S. Open where he was surprised by Tiafoe in the round of 16, shortly after he played in the Laver Cup doubles in the farewell of his friend Roger Federer;
Background
Rafa Nadal and Tommy Paul met for the first time in the quarterfinals of the Acapulco ATP in 2022. Specifically they met in the month of February 2022 where Rafa Nadal won in two sets in just over two hours, in the first one he did it 6-0 and then he did it 7-6 in a very close tie break. Finally that tournament was won by Nadal conquering the tournament in Mexico.
Venue: The match will be played at the Accor Arena, located in Paris, which is a multi-purpose venue that has been used for sporting, musical and cultural events. It was built in 1981 and has a capacity of 20,300 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rafa Nadal and Tommy Paul will meet in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 Paris and the winner will seek to qualify for the round of 16;
