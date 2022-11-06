UEFA Champions League Draw: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch Season 2022-23
Photo: VAVEL

9:33 PM10 minutes ago

Stay tuned here to follow the UEFA Champions League draw

In a few moments we will share with you the UEFA Champions League draw as well as the latest information from the House of European Football in Nyon. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
9:28 PM15 minutes ago

How to watch the UEFA Champions League draw?

If you want to watch the UEFA Champions League draw live on TV, your option is UEFA TV.

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

9:23 PM20 minutes ago

What time is the UEFA Champions League draw?

This is the time the draw starts in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 6:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Chile: 6:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England : 11.00 AM
Australia : 20:00 AM
India: 15:00 AM

9:18 PM25 minutes ago

Possible opponents for each team

Bayern Munich:May play against: Club Brugge, Liverpool, Milan, Paris Saint Germain. May not play Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Leipzig.

Benfica: May be their opponent: Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, Milan May not be their opponent: Paris Saint Germain


Chelsea: May be their rival: Brugge, Dortmund, Eintracht, Inter, Leipzig, Paris Saint Germain.  Cannot be their rival: Liverpool, Milan.

Manchester City: Can be their rival: Brugge, Eintracht, Inter, Leipzig, Milan, Paris Saint Germain. Cannot be your rival: Dortmund, Liverpool.

Napoli: Can be their rival: Brugge, Dortmund, Eintracht, Leipzig, Paris Saint Germain Cannot be their rival: Inter, Liverpool, Milan.

Porto: Can be their rival: Dortmund, Eintracht, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, Milan, Paris Saint Germain.  Cannot be their rival: Brugge

Real Madrid: May be their rival: Brugge, Dortmund, Eintracht, Inter, Liverpool, Milan, Paris Saint Germain. Cannot be their rival: Leipzig

Tottenham: Can be their rival: Brugge, Dortmund, Eintracht, Inter, Liverpool, Milan, Paris Saint Germain. Cannot be their rival: Eintracht, Liverpool

Brugge: Can be your rival: Bayern, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City , Napoli, Real Madrid, Tottenham Cannot be your rival: Porto

Dortmund: Can be their opponent: Benfica, Chelsea, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham Cannot be their opponent: Bayern, Manchester City

Eintracht Frankfurt: Can be your rival: Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City , Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid Cannot be your rival: Bayern, Tottenham

Inter Milan: Can be your rival: Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City , Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham Cannot be your rival: Bayern, Napoli

Leipzig: Can be your rival: Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City , Napoli, Porto, Tottenham Cannot be your rival: Bayern, Real Madrid

Liverpool: Can be your rival: Bayern, Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid Cannot be your rival: Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Tottenham

Milan: Can be your rival: Bayern, Benfica, Manchester City, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham Cannot be your rival: Chelsea, Napoli


Paris Saint Germain: Can be your rival: Bayern, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham Cannot be your rival: Benfica
 

9:13 PM30 minutes ago

Rules to be taken into account for the drawing of lots and procedure

According to the rules, this is how the UEFA Champions League draw will be conducted
The group winners are placed above the runners-up.
- Clubs from the same country cannot play against each other.
- Group winners must be drawn against the runners-up of a different group.
- The runners-up play the first leg at home.
Eight balls with the names of the group runners-up are placed in a bowl.
A first ball is drawn from the bowl. The drawn team is placed as home team in match 1.
According to the above draw conditions, the computer shows which group winners are eligible to play as the visiting team in match 1. The names of these teams are placed in a bowl.
A ball is drawn from that bowl to complete the match 1 pairing. The drawn team is placed as the visiting team in match 1.
The above procedure is repeated for the remaining matches.
If the computer indicates that only one pool winner is eligible to play as the visiting team in a match, that team is automatically assigned to the match and no ball is drawn.
 
9:08 PM35 minutes ago

Drum 2

These are the teams that will be in Pot 2 after finishing second in the group:

Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan

Leipzig

Brujas

Liverpool

Milan

PSG

Eintracht Frankfurt

9:03 PM40 minutes ago

Drum 1

These are the teams that will be in the group 1 hype after finishing first in the group

Manchester City

Bayern Múnich

Chelsea

Tottenham

Napoli

Real Madrid

Benfica

Oporto

8:58 PMan hour ago

The 16 teams qualified for the Round of 16

Napoli

Liverpool

Porto

Brujas

Bayern Munich

Inter de Milan

Chelsea*

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund

PSG

Benfica

Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt

Milan

Leipzig

8:53 PMan hour ago

Venue: The draw is held at the House of European Football in Nyon (Switzerland).

Photo: UEFA
Photo: UEFA
8:48 PMan hour ago

Preview of the draw

The UEFA Champions League draw for the round of 16 to be played in 2023 will take place this Monday, after the 16 teams were announced last week.
 
8:43 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the UEFA Champions League Draw.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this draw. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
