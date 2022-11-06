UEFA Champions League Draw: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch Season 2022-23

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow the UEFA Champions League draw
How to watch the UEFA Champions League draw?
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the UEFA Champions League draw?
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 6:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Chile: 6:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England : 11.00 AM
Australia : 20:00 AM
India: 15:00 AM
Possible opponents for each team
Benfica: May be their opponent: Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, Milan May not be their opponent: Paris Saint Germain
Chelsea: May be their rival: Brugge, Dortmund, Eintracht, Inter, Leipzig, Paris Saint Germain. Cannot be their rival: Liverpool, Milan.
Manchester City: Can be their rival: Brugge, Eintracht, Inter, Leipzig, Milan, Paris Saint Germain. Cannot be your rival: Dortmund, Liverpool.
Napoli: Can be their rival: Brugge, Dortmund, Eintracht, Leipzig, Paris Saint Germain Cannot be their rival: Inter, Liverpool, Milan.
Porto: Can be their rival: Dortmund, Eintracht, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, Milan, Paris Saint Germain. Cannot be their rival: Brugge
Real Madrid: May be their rival: Brugge, Dortmund, Eintracht, Inter, Liverpool, Milan, Paris Saint Germain. Cannot be their rival: Leipzig
Tottenham: Can be their rival: Brugge, Dortmund, Eintracht, Inter, Liverpool, Milan, Paris Saint Germain. Cannot be their rival: Eintracht, Liverpool
Brugge: Can be your rival: Bayern, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City , Napoli, Real Madrid, Tottenham Cannot be your rival: Porto
Dortmund: Can be their opponent: Benfica, Chelsea, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham Cannot be their opponent: Bayern, Manchester City
Eintracht Frankfurt: Can be your rival: Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City , Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid Cannot be your rival: Bayern, Tottenham
Inter Milan: Can be your rival: Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City , Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham Cannot be your rival: Bayern, Napoli
Leipzig: Can be your rival: Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City , Napoli, Porto, Tottenham Cannot be your rival: Bayern, Real Madrid
Liverpool: Can be your rival: Bayern, Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid Cannot be your rival: Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Tottenham
Milan: Can be your rival: Bayern, Benfica, Manchester City, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham Cannot be your rival: Chelsea, Napoli
Paris Saint Germain: Can be your rival: Bayern, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham Cannot be your rival: Benfica
Rules to be taken into account for the drawing of lots and procedure
The group winners are placed above the runners-up.
- Clubs from the same country cannot play against each other.
- Group winners must be drawn against the runners-up of a different group.
- The runners-up play the first leg at home.
Eight balls with the names of the group runners-up are placed in a bowl.
A first ball is drawn from the bowl. The drawn team is placed as home team in match 1.
According to the above draw conditions, the computer shows which group winners are eligible to play as the visiting team in match 1. The names of these teams are placed in a bowl.
A ball is drawn from that bowl to complete the match 1 pairing. The drawn team is placed as the visiting team in match 1.
The above procedure is repeated for the remaining matches.
If the computer indicates that only one pool winner is eligible to play as the visiting team in a match, that team is automatically assigned to the match and no ball is drawn.
Drum 2
Borussia Dortmund
Inter Milan
Leipzig
Brujas
Liverpool
Milan
PSG
Eintracht Frankfurt
Drum 1
Manchester City
Bayern Múnich
Chelsea
Tottenham
Napoli
Real Madrid
Benfica
Oporto
The 16 teams qualified for the Round of 16
Liverpool
Porto
Brujas
Bayern Munich
Inter de Milan
Chelsea*
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Borussia Dortmund
PSG
Benfica
Tottenham
Eintracht Frankfurt
Milan
Leipzig