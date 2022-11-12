Feyenoord vs Excelsior: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Eredivisie 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Feyenoord vs Excelsior Live Score in Eredivisie 2022
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Feyenoord vs Excelsior match for the Eredivisie 2022.
What time is Feyenoord vs Excelsior match for Eredivisie 2022?
This is the start time of the game Feyenoord vs Excelsior of November 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 11:45 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 4:45 PM
Mexico: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Feyenoord vs Excelsior
Very even has been the record in the most recent five matches between these two clubs with the balance of three wins for Chaquito Giménez's side in exchange for two defeats, that includes their last visit.
Excelsior 2-1 Feyenoord, 2019 season
Feyenoord 3-0 Excelsior, 2018 season
Feyenoord 5-0 Excelsior, 2018 season
Excelsior 0-1 Feyenoord, season 2017
Excelsior 3-0 Feyenoord, season 2017
Key Player Excelsior
Goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel is expected to have a lot of work to do throughout the 90 minutes, which is why his saves under the three posts will be key for his team to rescue a positive away result.
Key player Feyenoord
Despite not having many minutes and struggling for a starting place, Santiago Giménez has been the goal man of the team because he usually scores goals every time he is on the field or collaborates with the creation of the offensive generation. Despite all this, it seems that he will be left out of the World Cup.
Last lineup Excelsior
1 Stijn van Gassel, 34 Serano Seymor, 4 Redouan El Yaakoubi, 28 Nathan Tjoe-A-On, 2 Siebe Horemans, 8 Kenzo Goudmijn, 21 Yassine Ayoub, 33 Julian Baas, 9 Reda Kharchouch, 22 Lazaros Lamprou, 10 Marouan Azarkan.
Last lineup Feyenoord
1 Justin Bijlow, 33 David Hancko, 18 Gernot Trauner, 19 Quilindschy Hartman, 4 Lutsharel Geertruida, 17 Sebastian Szymanski, 10 Orkun Kökcü, 8 Quinten Timber, 9 Danilo, 14 Igor Paixão, 11 Javairo Dilrosun.
Excelsior: back to winning ways
With just four wins in 12 matches, Excelsior is in the lower half of the general table, with a streak of two defeats in a row and just three points above the relegation zone, so although they are not favorites this Sunday, they must have the mission of at least rescuing a unit in such a complicated field.
Feyenoord: keep fighting for the top spot
Feyenoord is having a great season and after advancing as leaders to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, they will be looking to close a great semester with a flourish before giving way to the World Cup so that the fight remains tight at the top along with Ajax and PSV.
The Kick-off
The Feyenoord vs Excelsior match will be played at the Villa Feyenoord Stadium, in Feyenoord, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:45 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Eredivisie 2022: Feyenoord vs Excelsior!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.