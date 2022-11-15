Oman vs Germany: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Oman vs Germany online and live in International Friendly Match.
The Oman vs Germany match will be televised on ESPN.
Oman vs Germany can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
What time is the Oman vs Germany friendly match before the World Cup in Qatar?
This is the kickoff time for the Oman vs Germany match on November 16, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex
It is a small complex located in Oman, it has a capacity of 34 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on October 19, 1985. It will be the stadium where Germany and Oman will face each other in this friendly match.
Other friendlies tomorrow
Tomorrow's matches will be played by: Saudi Arabia vs Croatia, United Arab Emirates vs Argentina, Andorra vs Austria, Poland vs Chile, Turkey vs Scotland, Cyprus vs Bulgaria, Mexico vs Sweden, Algeria vs Mali, Albania vs Italy, Peru vs Paraguay and Nicaragua vs El Salvador.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster, and it will be a match to test the best players of each team.
Background
These two teams have never met, but given the hierarchy and level of play, Germany will be the overwhelming favorite to win the match and arrive at the World Cup in the best possible shape.
Germany prepares for Qatar 2022
The German national team is preparing with this friendly match to face the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Germans will have in their group high level teams such as Costa Rica, Japan and Spain, a group that seems to be one of the most difficult in Qatar, it is expected that the Germans will seek to get out of the bad time they spent in Russia 2018 being in last place.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Oman vs Germany match, corresponding to the friendly preparation duel. The match will take place at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex at 12:00 pm.