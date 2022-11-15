Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands live, as well as the latest information from Andrův stadion.
How to watch Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands match live on TV and online?
The Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands?
This is the kick-off time for the Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands match on November 16, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 13:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 14:00 hrs. - TNT Sports Stadium
Chile: 13:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 12:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 12:00 hrs. -
Spain: 7:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 11:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 13:00 hrs. -
Peru: 12:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 13:00 hrs. -
Key player in Faroe Islands
One of the players to watch out for in the Faroe Islands is Joan Simun Edmundsson, the 31 year old center forward is currently playing for Club Beveren of Belgium and in his most recent match with the Faroe Islands National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Turkey.
Key player in Czech Republic
One of the most outstanding players in Czech Republic is Patrik Schick, the 26-year-old center forward is currently playing for Bayer Leverkusen Club of Germany and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Switzerland.
History Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands
In total, both teams have met four times, Czech Republic dominates the record with four wins, there have been no draws and the Faroe Islands have not won a match.
In terms of goals, Czech Republic also dominates the record with seven goals to Faroe Islands' 0.
Actuality - Faroe Islands
The Faroe Islands performed poorly in their last competition, the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. After playing 10 matches, they finished fifth in their group with four points, the result of one win, one draw and eight defeats, scoring seven goals but conceding 23, for a goal difference of -16.
Luxembourg 2 - 2 Faroe Islands
- Last three matches
Lithuania 1 - 1 Faroe Islands
Faroe Islands 2 - 1 Turkey
Actuality - Czech Republic
Czech Republic did not have a good performance in the European Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing eight matches, they finished third in their group with 14 points, after winning four matches, drawing two and losing two, scoring 14 goals, but conceding nine, for a goal difference of +5.
Spain 2 - 0 Czech Republic
- Last three matches
Czech Republic 0 - 4 Portugal
Switzerland 2 - 1 Czech Republic
The match will be played at the Andrův stadium
The match between Czech Republic and Faroe Islands will take place at the Andrův stadium in the city of Olomouc (Czech Republic), the stadium is where the Club Sportovní Klub Sigma Olomouc a.s. plays its home matches, was built in 1940 and has a capacity for approximately 12,470 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands, valid for friendly match 2022.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match.