Belgium vs Egypt: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch Friendly Game

Stay with us to follow the Belgium vs Egypt live of the 2022 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Belgium vs Egypt live for the 2022 Friendly Match, as well as the most recent information coming from the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Belgium vs Egypt online and live from the Friendly 2022?
This is the start time of the Belgium vs Egypt match in various countries:
Argentina: 11 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours in Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on ESPN/ Star+
Chile: 10 hours in Star+
Colombia: 9 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours in Star+
US (ET): 10 hours Non-Broadcast
Spain: 16 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 9 hours on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 9 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
Mohamed Salah, a must see player!
The Liverpool striker is the highest reference in this country and the offensive leader of his team. Salah seeks to continue his development in British football and be the fundamental piece for Liverpool in attack. This is one of the great figures of the British team and his contribution to his offense is vital for Liverpool's aspirations in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. During this season, the striker has participated in 21 games where he has scored 14 goals and 5 assists. Salah is the top reference for the Egyptian team and ranks as one of the all-time top scorers with 45 goals in 83 games with his team.
How does Egypt arrive?
The Egyptian team presents itself to this Friendly to continue with its football preparation for the next AFCON 2023, Egypt failed to qualify for Qatar 2022 but its mission will be to find a place in the next African Cup of Nations and World Cup. The Egyptian team has a tough test when they have Belgium in front of them, they arrive after finishing with the AFCON 2121 runner-up, losing to Senegal in the final on penalties and without any chance of getting into the World Cup. Some names to watch in this selection are those of Mohamed Salah, Zizo, Omar Kamal, Mahmoud Trézéguet and Mohamed Abdelmonem. Egypt enters this game with an important generational change and with young players who are fighting for a place in some of the most important clubs in Europe. A victory against Belgium could serve to start this new stage in good shape and make the team attract the spotlight of the press. The goal of the Egyptians is to get into the 2026 World Cup.
Kevin De Bruyne, a must see player!
The Manchester City midfielder is one of the great references of the Belgium team and arrives at one of the best moments of his career. During the current season he has played 19 games, where he has scored 3 goals and 13 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. The connection of the "10" of Belgium with Eden Hazard and Romelo Lukaku will be essential for Belgium to go far in the World Cup.
How does Beligum get here?
The Belgian team begins a new path in search of fighting for the World Cup championship in Qatar 2022. The Belgian team has not shown its best version since the UEFA Nations League due to the accumulation of minutes of its players, in addition, players like Lukaky and Eden Hazard have not played their best football and are recovering from muscle injuries and with few minutes with their clubs. This FIFA date will be the last to be played before the start of the World Cup, Belgium is part of Group F along with Canada, Croatia and Morocco, although the Belgians are the great favorite of the group, Croatia will be a difficult rival and will have an interesting fight for first place. This generation of footballers features very important names for the World Cup such as Romelu Lukako, Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Cortois and Jan Vertonghen. Those led by Roberto Martínez will seek to close their preparation for the World Cup in a good way and debut in good shape against Canada to seek their ticket to the Round of 16.
Where's the game?
The Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium located in Kuwait City will host this duel between these two teams seeking to get the best out of this international friendly. This stadium has a capacity for 60,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Belgium vs Egypt live match, corresponding to the 2022 Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, at 10 o'clock.