Guatemala vs Nicaragua: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here Guatemala vs Nicaragua Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Guatemala vs Nicaragua live, as well as the latest information from Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Guatemala vs Nicaragua live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Guatemala vs Nicaragua match live on TV and online?
The Guatemala vs Nicaragua match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Guatemala vs. Nicaragua?
This is the start time of the Guatemala vs Nicaragua match on November 19, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 p.m. -
Bolivia: 10:00 p.m. -
Brazil: 11:00 p.m. -
Chile: 10:00 p.m. -
Colombia: 9:00 p.m. -
Ecuador: 9:00 p.m. -
Spain: 6:00 a.m. -
Mexico: 8:00 p.m. -
Paraguay: 10:00 p.m. -
Peru: 9:00 p.m. -
Uruguay: 10:00 p.m. -
Key player in Nicaragua
One of the players to keep an eye on in Nicaragua is Byron Bonilla, the 29-year-old center forward, currently without a team, but in his most recent game with the Nicaraguan National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against; The Savior.
Key player in Guatemala
One of the most outstanding players in Guatemala is Darwin Lom, the 25-year-old central defender is a current player for the Hartford Club of the United States and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal he was one of the authors, the match was against Honduras.
History National Soccer Team of Guatemala vs National Soccer Team of Nicaragua
In total, both teams have met 20 times, Guatemala dominates the record with 16 victories, three draws have been recorded and Nicaragua has won one match.
In terms of goals, Guatemala also dominates the record with 56 goals against 13 for Nicaragua.
Actuality - Nicaraguan soccer team
The Nicaraguan soccer team had a poor performance in the last competition it played, the Central American Qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because after playing three games it finished in the second box of its group with six points, this product of; two wins, zero draws and one loss, they also scored 10 goals, but conceded one, for a goal difference of +9.
Nicaragua 0 - 1 Ghana
- last three matches
Iran 1 - 0 Nicaragua
Nicaragua 1 - 0 El Salvador
Actuality - Guatemalan soccer team
The Guatemalan soccer team did not perform well in the Central American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because after playing four games, they finished in the second box of the standings with 10 points, this product of winning three games, tie one and lose 0, also scored 14 goals, but conceded 0, for a goal difference of +14.
Colombia 4 - 1 Guatemala
- last three matches
Honduras 2 - 1 Guatemala
Qatar 2 - 0 Guatemala
The match will be plated at the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium
The match between the Guatemala National Soccer Team and the Nicaragua National Soccer Team will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium in the city of Los Angeles (United States). This stadium is where the Los Angeles Galaxy Club plays its home games, it was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 27,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the national soccer team of Guatemala vs national soccer team of Nicaragua, valid for friendly match 2022.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
