Everton vs Celtic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Sydney Super Cup Match
Photo: Disclosure/Celtic

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:28 AM2 hours ago

Watch Everton vs Celtic Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Everton vs Celtic match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
1:23 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Conor Coady!

"Jordan is the best. He's a top guy and he brings a lot," said Coady.      as a goalkeeper, but as a person he is So, so nice to be around too. 

“He has been England number one for a while and I think he has come into his own this season, really.

"I was lucky to play in front of him and I know what he brings to us at Everton, but even before that I knew the quality he had and the character he had playing with him in England . 

"I can see that in day to day life now at the club level " a great friend of mine."

"Everyone is happy. [ready to start against Iran]", Coady added. is the only focus we have right now. 

"The boys can't wait for this and it feels like the longest week in the world, Ill be honest! 

" coming in now and we're training hard to make sure we're game-ready on Monday.

" It's important to focus on ourselves every day to improve.

"To get anywhere in this competition - to get as far as we want, we will have to face high quality opponents.

"We are lucky to be a part of this, but at the same time, we are ready for what we are going to face because we have to be ready for all these players."

1:18 AM2 hours ago

Possible Everton!

Begovic; Patterson, Mina, Keane, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Davies; McNeil, Maupay, Gray. 
1:13 AM2 hours ago

How do Everton arrive?

Everton is going through a difficult situation this season and a break for friendlies during the World Cup could do some good for some of the players who are not in the World Cup. The team was defeated twice by Bournemouth, once by the League Cup by 4-1 and another by the Premier League by 3-0, in addition to a negative score of 2-0 by Leicester. In the last 10 games, the English team lost six times, won three and drew once.
1:08 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Anthony Ralston!

“Our intention was to come here and play no different than what we do in the league, so if we lost in the league or anywhere else we would be disappointed.

“But, the only positive thing you can think of is the positive aspect of this experience.   that it was good to turn 90, and it's good. that.

“I just felt as a collective that we weren’t in this and there’s not there. I'm sorry for that. We let them play in the middle too easily and probably in hindsight didn't take our chances, so I'm sure we'll look into it ourselves and see exactly where it went wrong. ”

“We have high standards here, and as I said – friendly, cup final – it doesn’t matter, we have the same intention in every game and the intention was to come here and put on a show for, not just the fans who live here, they get up to watch us play the game. at three in the morning; whenever we have league games at home, but there are traveling fans here.”

” It's disappointing in that regard, but it was nice to see the turnout here and to be able to perform in front of fans who don't always get to see us.

“ It's very rare for them to see us, so it was nice to see them and for them to see us in person, and that's great. another plus point to take from this on a disappointing night.”

 “  This is special. To be able to see the fans here, the fan base that we have globally.    There is a fan base in Glasgow, which is very popular. is the best in the world, so you can   & What is the fan base like? strong worldwide.

“ It's special, but we carry the responsibility of playing for this team and friendlies or league games, they support us and pay to come and see us, so it's important. It's important that we keep giving back to them.”   

1:03 AM2 hours ago

Likely Celtic!

Siegrist, Ralston, Welsh, Starfelt, Bernabei, Abildgaard, Turnbull, Ideguchi, Abada, Forrest, Kyogo.
12:58 AM3 hours ago

How does Celtic arrive?

 Celtic lost the first game of the tournament to Sydney FC by 2-1. The team prepares during the World Cup to return to the season with rhythm. The Scottish team have won seven of their last 10 games, including two defeats and a draw.
12:53 AM3 hours ago

Sydney Super Cup

Photo: Disclosure/Sydney Super Cup
Photo: Disclosure/Sydney Super Cup
12:48 AM3 hours ago

The game will be played atAccor Stadium

The Everton vs Celtic game will be played at Accor Stadium , with a capacity of 82.500 people.
12:43 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Sydney Super Cup: Everton vs Celtic live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo