Everton vs Celtic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Sydney Super Cup Match

Watch Everton vs Celtic Live Score Here
Speak up, Conor Coady!
“He has been England number one for a while and I think he has come into his own this season, really.
"I was lucky to play in front of him and I know what he brings to us at Everton, but even before that I knew the quality he had and the character he had playing with him in England .
"I can see that in day to day life now at the club level " a great friend of mine."
"Everyone is happy. [ready to start against Iran]", Coady added. is the only focus we have right now.
"The boys can't wait for this and it feels like the longest week in the world, Ill be honest!
" coming in now and we're training hard to make sure we're game-ready on Monday.
" It's important to focus on ourselves every day to improve.
"To get anywhere in this competition - to get as far as we want, we will have to face high quality opponents.
"We are lucky to be a part of this, but at the same time, we are ready for what we are going to face because we have to be ready for all these players."
Possible Everton!
How do Everton arrive?
Speak up, Anthony Ralston!
“But, the only positive thing you can think of is the positive aspect of this experience. that it was good to turn 90, and it's good. that.
“I just felt as a collective that we weren’t in this and there’s not there. I'm sorry for that. We let them play in the middle too easily and probably in hindsight didn't take our chances, so I'm sure we'll look into it ourselves and see exactly where it went wrong. ”
“We have high standards here, and as I said – friendly, cup final – it doesn’t matter, we have the same intention in every game and the intention was to come here and put on a show for, not just the fans who live here, they get up to watch us play the game. at three in the morning; whenever we have league games at home, but there are traveling fans here.”
” It's disappointing in that regard, but it was nice to see the turnout here and to be able to perform in front of fans who don't always get to see us.
“ It's very rare for them to see us, so it was nice to see them and for them to see us in person, and that's great. another plus point to take from this on a disappointing night.”
“ This is special. To be able to see the fans here, the fan base that we have globally. There is a fan base in Glasgow, which is very popular. is the best in the world, so you can & What is the fan base like? strong worldwide.
“ It's special, but we carry the responsibility of playing for this team and friendlies or league games, they support us and pay to come and see us, so it's important. It's important that we keep giving back to them.”