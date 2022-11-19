Israel vs Cyprus: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Israel vs Cyprus in Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Israel vs Cyprus match in Friendly Match.
What time is Israel vs Cyprus match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Israel vs Cyprus of November 20th, in several countries:
México: 10:30 horas CDMX
Argentina: 12:30 horas
Chile: 11:30 horas
Colombia: 10:30 horas
Perú: 10:30 horas
EE.UU.: 11:30 horas ET
Ecuador: 10:30 horas
Uruguay: 12:30 horas
Paraguay: 11:30 horas
España: 17:30 horas
Where and how to watch Israel vs. Cyprus and live
The match will not be broadcasted by a TV channel.
If you want to watch Sweden vs Algeria live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Sweden vs Algeria live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 17th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to increase the record and put the balance on their side.
Last 5 matches
In the last 5 meetings the balance is on the side of Israel with 4 wins and one for those of Cyprus, having no draws between the two squads.
Israel 1-2 Cyprus, 10 Oct, 2015, Euro Qualifiers
Cyprus 1-2 Israel, 10 Oct, 2014, Euro Qualifiers
Cyprus 1-2 Israel, 17 Nov, 2004, UEFA Qualifiers
Israel 2-1 Cyprus, 8 Sep, 2004, UEFA Playoffs
Israel 2-0 Cyprus, 30 Apr, 2003, UEFA Euro Qualifiers
How is Israel coming?
The locals are coming from a regular streak, coming from winning 4-2 against Zambia in the last friendly match, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they will not want to continue with this streak and keep adding victories, to keep boosting the morale of the team.
Israel 4-2 Zambia, 17 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Malta 2-1 Israel, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Israel 2-1 Albania, 24 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Iceland 2-2 Israel, 13 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Albania 1-2 Israel, 10 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
How is Cyprus doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed not very well, having their last win against Greece, winning 1-0, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Cyprus 0-2 Bulgaria, 16 Nov, 2022, International friendlies
Kosovo 5-1 Cyprus, 27 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Cyprus 1-0 Greece, 24 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Northern Ireland 2-2 Cyprus, 12 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Greece 3-0 Cyprus, 9 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Watch out for this player from Israel
Israel's striker, Munas Dabbur has had an acceptable performance, playing two games at the moment as a starter and 0 as a substitute, having zero assists, being the main striker of the team, having two goals in his boots, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, looking to be crucial in this match to give them confidence.
Watch out for this player from Cyprus
The Cyprus forward, Pieros Sotiriou, 29 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 7 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute with his national team, scoring 1 goal, being the crucial forward of the team, looking for help and victory for his team, hoping to go through a good moment, because in the last duel he failed to be present.