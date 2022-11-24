USA vs England Live Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match
Where and how to watch England vs United States online live stream

The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

England vs USA can be tuned in from Fox Sports App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the England vs United States match, matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the England vs United States match on November 25, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 14:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 19:00 hours

United States: 13:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 13:00 hours

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Statements by the United States

Gregg Berhalter spoke ahead of the match against England: "I think we lost a little bit of power. But in the same sense Wales stepped up their pressure. I would say Wales were very direct in the second half. And they've got a great team. And they made it difficult for us. So I think we managed our pressure well. But when they throw long balls and play second balls it makes it difficult."

"So, I think we managed a lot of our pressure well. But when they hit long balls and play for second balls, it becomes difficult. Even with the increased pressure from a Welsh side that played with their backs against the wall in the second half, the U.S. was still able to maintain enough stability on defense by allowing too many clear-cut scoring opportunities during the second half."

"It was a very close game, we left everything out there. We had some good counterattacking opportunities. But I thought the guys handled it well. You know we kept going right to the end. Well, I'd say Wales were very direct in the second half. And they've got a great team. And they made it tough."

Tyler Adams also spoke to the media: "The important thing is to win, of course. We're happy with the point, at the end of the day. I'm a little frustrated that we didn't get three, because we controlled the game for a lot of it. We had good pressure when we needed it, we doubled the mark when we needed it."

"They have players who can step up in important moments. We are happy with our performance and I hope we can keep moving forward, that we can adapt and manage the game."

"Our plan didn't change at halftime. Theirs did. Bringing on a player like Kieffer Moore changes the game. He's a great player, he gives them a different way to play."

 "A moment I'm very proud of. Thinking about the journey from afar that you've been on for a long time. Happy for all the sacrifices I made to get to this point. Seeing my family in the stands was a great moment."

England Statement

Gareth Southgate, England coach, spoke ahead of the match: "I wasn't happy with the end of the game, with the two goals we conceded. We'll have to do better against the United States to avoid so many changes of dominance because they can really hurt us. There was too much stoppage and added time and we lost our concentration. I'm delighted with our offensive response today because Iran is a team that is very difficult to score goals against.

"The talks have been between the federations and FIFA. I understand FIFA's situation, because you can set a precedent and they don't know where to draw the line. In an ideal world this would have been cleared up a lot sooner, but now we have to concentrate on the soccer. People know what we stand for."

"I told the players I have to balance how I feel because we dominated the game and there were a lot of good performances, but equally we can't concede two goals in the way we did."

"They tackled the game very well. It was a tricky first half, with a lot of interruptions, but we were a real threat throughout the game. Our movement was really good. But we shouldn't be conceding two goals at that stage of the game."

Goalkeeper Pickford also spoke to the media, "It came out in the referees' assembly that we were involved in, but I hope we'll keep the honest side of it."

"There's no way it's going to be good. You're not going to be completely happy with VAR decisions, but I think Harry's could have been a penalty, even from my point of view. It couldn't always be good from the referee's point of view."

"We simply hope we get the precise selections after we feel we like them."

Latest U.S. lineup.

Matt Turner, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Sergiño Dest, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic.
England's final lineup

 Jordan Pickford, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Declan Rice, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham.
How will the United States fare?

The United States did not have a very good start, although they did not lose and rescued a point; in the final minutes of their match they ended up tying against Wales in a very entertaining duel where the rival was determined and stole a very important point.

How does England arrive?

England arrives to this second match after a categorical victory over Iran with a huge score of six goals to two. They are in first place in their group with three points, a very important result to qualify for the next stage.

The match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The England vs. United States match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium, located in Doha, Qatar. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. This stadium was the venue for the opening of the World Cup, and it has been built relatively recently.
