Argentina vs Netherlands LIVE updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match

When is Netherlands vs Argentina Today? Date and time for World Cup quarterfinal match
Stay tuned for the Netherlands vs Argentina live score
Argentina-Netherlands match can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Netherlands vs Argentina live, as well as the latest information from the Lusail Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Argentina's Statements
"Am I angry about what Rodrigo De Paul said? I don't know if we are playing for Argentina or for Holland. The training was behind closed doors. I don't understand the need to generate alarm. The rival is attentive to those things."
"Rodrigo trained yesterday, we will see what decision I make in this afternoon's training session. In principle he trained, the players who have played we sometimes decide that they do half training. I wouldn't dare to say if he's in or not, you never know. The players who do not train always do it as a precaution, what comes out in the press is very difficult to handle. We are clear that the player who goes out on the field has to be in the best condition we believe he is in to give his best".
Statement Netherlands
"As for the referee, I think he is fantastic. We've had referees from second-tier countries and this one is at the first level."
"We are not going to force the players to kick or not to kick the penalty. We have to look at the feelings. Obviously we need to adjust to our ideas. We give support with scientific data, but they can do it the way they want. Obviously we practice penalties and we hope that will be an advantage if we get to that stage."
"Soccer is no longer played like in '74 or '98. You can have opinions, but this has evolved. There are moments of decision making that you remember. It's much more difficult now than it was 20 years ago. In 2014 I started to develop a more defensive system. I was criticized and now people like it. So soccer has evolved. There are very compact defenses and that ends up being easier than an offensive system. You have to see it with your own eyes. This is what we play now. Obviously I'm sure time has been important. I don't think I've changed that much. My vision has evolved, we saw that. I was coach of a very offensive Ajax, I moved to Barcelona and I learned that you can't always pursue your goal and that's when I started to change my mind and I understood that soccer can be seen in a different way. On a personal level, I think I have more patience now than before".
In this press conference what I say is "Brazil plays on the counterattack". They are doing the same as our national team. But they have fantastic players on a technical level. I have always said that Brazil is a fantastic team and we are a country that can become champions.
I am a coach and I have my prejudices when it comes to Luis Enrique. When they were champions he was one of the most important players, the number 10, and he scored a lot of goals in key moments of the game. I can't judge him as a coach because I don't see how he coaches. I can't say anything. That's the way the soccer world is. I can't judge the Moroccan coach or Luis Enrique. I can answer about Ziyech who was trained in the Netherlands and is exceptional. I think it's fantastic that Morocco qualified. They have very good players in our league.
"I am only doing this for the Netherlands because of an emergency situation. You never know what is going to happen. If an interesting challenge comes my way I might continue. But I'm 71. I know I'm glowing and I look young...".
How does Argentina arrive?
How are the Netherlands coming in?
