Argentina vs Netherlands LIVE updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match
5:00 AMan hour ago

When is Netherlands vs Argentina Today? Date and time for World Cup quarterfinal match

This is the kick-off time for the Netherlands vs Argentina match on December 9, 2022 in several countries:

Live Streams

Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams
Argentina Friday, 9 Dec 22 16:00

TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV, Televisión Pública, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports App
USA Friday, 9 Dec 22 14:00 ET Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, FOX Sports App, Sling, SiriusXM FC, Peacock
Algeria Friday, 9 Dec 22 20:00

beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Australia Friday, 9 Dec 22

6:00 AEDT

 SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh Saturday, 10 Dec 22 01:00 IST  MTV India SD, Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports, MTV India HD
Bolivia Friday, 9 Dec 22 14:00 Red Uno, Unitel, Tigo Sports Bolivia, Bolivia TV
Brazil Friday, 9 Dec 22 16:00 AM SporTV 2, Canais Globo, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro
Canada Friday, 9 Dec 22 14:00 ET

RDS, TSN App, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, RDS App, TSN.ca
Chile Friday, 9 Dec 22 15:00

DIRECTV Sports Chile, Chilevision, DIRECTV Sports App, Canal 13
Colombia Friday, 9 Dec 22 14:00 RCN Television, Deportes RCN En Vivo, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, Caracol TV
Ecuador Friday, 9 Dec 22 14:00

Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play
India Saturday, 10 Dec 22 00:30 IST Sports18 HD, JioTV, MTV India SD, Sports18, MTV India HD, DD Sports
Japan Saturday, 10 Dec 22 02:00AM

AbemaTV
Mexico Friday, 9 Dec 22 13:00

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco Friday, 9 Dec 22 20:00

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
New Zealand Saturday, 10 Dec 22 8:00 NZDT Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria Friday, 9 Dec 22 20:00 SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain Friday, 9 Dec 22 20:00 

Gol Mundial, RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV España
United Arab Emirates Friday, 9 Dec 22 14:00  TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Friday, 9 Dec 22 19:00 GMT

beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD
Peru Friday, 9 Dec 22 14:00  DIRECTV Sports Peru, Latina Televisión, DIRECTV Sports App
4:55 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Netherlands vs Argentina live score

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Argentina-Netherlands match can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App. 

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Netherlands vs Argentina live, as well as the latest information from the Lusail Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
4:50 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Netherlands vs Argentina live score online

If you want to watch the match live commentary online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

4:45 AM2 hours ago

Argentina's Statements

Lionel Scaloni told the press before the match: "Yesterday's (Wednesday) training session was behind closed doors, I do not know how they know that Rodrigo has something going on with him and it is very strange and with this you know what I mean. In principle he is fine, we are going to see the training. Yesterday we trained behind closed doors and I don't know where this information comes from."

"Am I angry about what Rodrigo De Paul said? I don't know if we are playing for Argentina or for Holland. The training was behind closed doors. I don't understand the need to generate alarm. The rival is attentive to those things."

"Rodrigo trained yesterday, we will see what decision I make in this afternoon's training session. In principle he trained, the players who have played we sometimes decide that they do half training. I wouldn't dare to say if he's in or not, you never know. The players who do not train always do it as a precaution, what comes out in the press is very difficult to handle. We are clear that the player who goes out on the field has to be in the best condition we believe he is in to give his best".

4:40 AM2 hours ago

Statement Netherlands

Louis Van Gaal spoke ahead of this important match: "Argentina is one of the world leaders. With players of reference. In fact the real World Cup for us starts tomorrow. Argentina and maybe Brazil in the next round are of a different caliber."

"As for the referee, I think he is fantastic. We've had referees from second-tier countries and this one is at the first level."

"We are not going to force the players to kick or not to kick the penalty. We have to look at the feelings. Obviously we need to adjust to our ideas. We give support with scientific data, but they can do it the way they want. Obviously we practice penalties and we hope that will be an advantage if we get to that stage."

"Soccer is no longer played like in '74 or '98. You can have opinions, but this has evolved. There are moments of decision making that you remember. It's much more difficult now than it was 20 years ago. In 2014 I started to develop a more defensive system. I was criticized and now people like it. So soccer has evolved. There are very compact defenses and that ends up being easier than an offensive system. You have to see it with your own eyes. This is what we play now. Obviously I'm sure time has been important. I don't think I've changed that much. My vision has evolved, we saw that. I was coach of a very offensive Ajax, I moved to Barcelona and I learned that you can't always pursue your goal and that's when I started to change my mind and I understood that soccer can be seen in a different way. On a personal level, I think I have more patience now than before".

In this press conference what I say is "Brazil plays on the counterattack". They are doing the same as our national team. But they have fantastic players on a technical level. I have always said that Brazil is a fantastic team and we are a country that can become champions.

I am a coach and I have my prejudices when it comes to Luis Enrique. When they were champions he was one of the most important players, the number 10, and he scored a lot of goals in key moments of the game. I can't judge him as a coach because I don't see how he coaches. I can't say anything. That's the way the soccer world is. I can't judge the Moroccan coach or Luis Enrique. I can answer about Ziyech who was trained in the Netherlands and is exceptional. I think it's fantastic that Morocco qualified. They have very good players in our league.

"I am only doing this for the Netherlands because of an emergency situation. You never know what is going to happen. If an interesting challenge comes my way I might continue. But I'm 71. I know I'm glowing and I look young...".

4:35 AM2 hours ago

Argentina's final lineup

Martínez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña, De Paul, Fernández, MacAllister, Messi, Gómez, Álvarez.
4:30 AM2 hours ago

Last Netherlands lineup

Andries Noppert; Denzel Dumfries, Jurriën Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, Daley Blind; Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong; Davy Klaassen; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.
4:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Argentina arrive?

Argentina came into this match after defeating Australia in the round of 16, a very interesting match that ended up being decided in the final minutes of the game.

4:20 AM2 hours ago

How are the Netherlands coming in?

The Netherlands will arrive at this match after leaving out the United States three goals to one, giving a blow on the field and surprising with the elimination of the U.S. team.

4:15 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at Lusail Stadium.

The Netherlands vs Argentina match will be played at the Lusail Stadium, located in Lusail, Qatar. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people. 
4:10 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Netherlands vs Argentina live stream, corresponding to the match corresponding to the Quarter-Finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match will take place at the Lusail Stadium at 14:00.
