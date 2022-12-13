Arsenal vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Arsenal vs Milan?
If you want to watch the Arsenal vs Milan match you can follow it on TV at Arsenal.com
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Arsenal vs Milan in Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time in several countries: Argentina: 9:00 AM Bolivia: 9:00 AM Brazil: 10:00 AM Chile: 9:00 AM Colombia: 8:00 AM Ecuador: 8:00 AM USA (ET): 9:00 AM Spain: 15:00 PM Mexico: 8:00 AM Paraguay: 9:00 AM Peru: 9:00 AM Uruguay: 9:00 AM Venezuela: 9:00 AM England: 14: 00 AM Australia : 23:00 AM India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch at Milan
Brahim Diaz is one of the stars at Milan and has to take the spotlight during this break after the absences of Giroud and Rafael Leao, the Frenchman still playing in the World Cup in Qatar and the Portuguese player resting after Portugal's defeat in the tournament. The Spanish midfielder has four goals and one assist to his name this season. However, the 23-year-old has not scored since the end of October when he scored a brace against Monza.
Player to watch at Arsenal
Martin Odegaard is Arsenal's top scorer with six goals so far this season. The midfielder international with the Norwegian national team is just one goal away from equaling his best figure in the Premier League. In addition, the former Real Madrid and Real Sociedad player, among others, has to carry even more weight at the end of the year after the absences of Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Saka, all of them resting after playing the World Cup in Qatar.
How does Milan arrive?
The Italian team is coming off a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in their most recent match. The Rossoneri have now gone four consecutive matches without defeat. The reigning Serie A champions are currently in second place in the table with 33 points, eight points behind first-placed Nerazzurri, which is currently Nerazzurri. In the UEFA Champions League they are already in the round of 16 after passing the group stage and between February and March they will play the play-off against Tottenham. A month before, they will be looking for a place in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia against Torino.
How is Arsenal coming along?
Arsenal took advantage of this break to play several friendlies, first losing 4-2 to Watford and then beating Lyon 3-0 with goals from Nkiateh, Viera and Gabriel Magalhaes, all of them in the first half. This team has now won three consecutive Premier League matches and is unbeaten in eight games. This puts them at the top of the table with 37 points, five more than Manchester City, who have 32 and are in second place. Mikel Arteta's side have already qualified directly for the round of 16 after finishing first in Group A. The only negative news of the season for the Gunners is their elimination from the EFL Carabao Cup after losing 1-3 in the round of 32 against Brighton.
Background
A total of 12 times Milan and Arsenal have faced each other in the course of history, with a favorable balance for the English, who have won four matches, while twice the Italians have won. The remaining four last encounters ended in a draw. The última time they met was in 2018 in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League in which the "gunners" won 5-1 on aggregate. Six years earlier it was the Italians who won the tie, this time in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League with 4-3 on aggregate. The last time they met in a friendly match was in 2010 in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.
Venue: The match will be played at the Al Maktoum, a stadium located in Dubai that was built in 1981 and has a capacity of 15058 spectators.
Preview of the match
Arsenal and Milan will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the stoppage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
