Brentford vs Celta de Vigo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

What time is the match Brentford vs Celta de Vigo in Friendly Match?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch at Celta de Vigo
In Celta de Vigo, Iago Aspas stands out with seven goals and two assists so far this season. He is the fourth highest scorer in LaLiga Santander and has scored in the last game he has played.
Player to watch at Brentford
Ivan Toney is Brentford's most outstanding player with 11 goals and three assists so far this season. He is the third highest scorer in the Premier League surpassed by Kane and Haaland.
How is Celta de Vigo coming along?
Celta de Vigo drew 1-1 against Boavista in a friendly match in their last game. Although in the last official match of the Galician team they beat CD Algar 1-6 in the Copa del Rey. In LaLiga, they have seven consecutive matches without a win and are in the bottom of the standings with 12 points, just one point ahead of the relegation places.
How does Brentford get there?
Brentford lost 1-2 against Girondins de Bordeaux in their last game in a friendly match. In their last match in the Premier League, however, they beat reigning champions Manchester City 1-2 at home. In the standings they are in mid-table, top of the table with 19 points, seven points off the European places and six points clear of the relegation places.
Background
Brentford and Celta de Vigo have met once in their history and it was in 2017 in a friendly match in which the English team won 2-1. Brentford have played against Spanish opponents three times, winning two of those encounters and losing just one. Celta Vigo have played 16 times against English teams with a record of seven wins, three draws and six defeats.
Venue: The match will be played at Brentford Sports City, located in the United Kingdom.
Preview of the match
Brentford and Celta de Vigo will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the stoppage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
