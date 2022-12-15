Real Madrid vs Leganes: LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's live online minute by minute coverage.
What time is the match Real Madrid vs Leganes in Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the match between in several countries:
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.
Player to watch at Leganes
Jose Arnaiz is Leganes most outstanding player with four goals and one assist in the 20 matches he has played. The Spanish midfielder has not scored since November 19, when his team drew 1-1 against Sporting Gijón;
Player to watch at Real Madrid
Karim Benzema is already back on the pitch. The Frenchman missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to injury despite being included in the squad. The striker has five goals and one assist in the league competition in the seven matches he has played.
How does Leganés arrive?
Leganés currently plays in LaLiga Smartbank, i.e. in the silver category of Spanish football. Leganés has drawn three consecutive matches, although they have a total of nine unbeaten games in the league competition. Their last defeat was against Levante on October 16. The Madrid side, who drew 1-1 in their most recent match against Andorra, are in twelfth place in the standings with 27 points, just five points away from the Playoffs for promotion to LaLiga, eight points away from direct promotion and nine points clear of the relegation places.
How is Real Madrid coming along?
Real Madrid arrives as reigning LaLiga champions. In their last match they beat Cá diz 2-1 thanks to goals from Kroos and Militao. Although they went to the stop with doubts because they only won in two of the last five matches they played. They are in second place in the Spanish League standings with 35 points and only two points behind second-placed FC Barcelona. In the Champions League, they continue to defend their crown and are already in the round of 16 after finishing first in the group stage. They will be looking to qualify for the quarter-finals between February and March, for that they need to overcome Liverpool, who were the finalists of the last edition.
Background
A total of 14 times Leganés and Real Madrid have met, with a favorable balance for the white team, which has won on ten occasions. Legané s won twice and the other two matches ended in a draw. The last time they met was two years ago, in 2020 in LaLiga, when they drew 2-2 in the last game of the league championship with goals from Asensio and Sergio Ramos for the Merengue and Bryan Gil and Assalé for the Pepineros. Real Madrid have only won one of the last four times they have met, although that ended in a 5-0 thrashing in October 2019. The last time Leganes won this duel was in 2019 in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, although it was not enough because Madrid had a three-goal advantage from the first leg.
Venue: The match will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, located in Valdebebas, Real Madrid's sports city. It was built in 2006 and has a capacity for 6000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Real Madrid and Leganacute;s to meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the stoppage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Real Madrid vs Leganés in a Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.