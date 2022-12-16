Summary and highlights of PSG 2-1 Paris FC in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE GAME
GOOOOAAALL
Paris FC pulls one back after an individual move by M. Chahir in which El Hannach scores in his own goal.
GOOOOAAALL
Gharbi scores Paris Saint-Germain's second with a low shot;
Changes at Paris FC
Paris FC substituted Mbala, I. Kebbal, L. Phiri, Y. Koré, S. Chergui, S. Karamoko and J. Ló pez in place of Lasne, M. Bernauer, B. Iglesias, M. Guilavogui, W. Caddy, L. Gueho and Y. Maçon. Maçon
46'
Enter Ayman Kari, Ethan Mbappé, Younès El Hannach and Vimoj Muntu Wa Mungu, these 4 debut with Paris Saint Germain
Change at PSG
Veratti leaves and Zaire Emery replaces him.
34'
Ekitike scored, but the referee disallowed it for offside.
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The second part has started;
The first 30 minutes are over
PSG call for a penalty
Hugo Ekitike fell on the air, but the referee did not find anything punishable.
This was Mukiele's goal
GOOOOAAALL
Mukiele puts Paris Saint-Germain ahead
9'
First clear chance for PSG with Ekitike's shot hitting the crossbar.
5'
First few minutes of the match with both teams playing close to the scoreboard.
THE GAME BEGAN
The ball is rolling at Paris Saint-Germain's training ground
LATEST NEWS
Both clubs have agreed to play half an hour on each side.
All set
The players are in the locker room ready to take the field.
Also two Paris FC friendlies this week
In addition to today's game, they will play next Wednesday against Troyes before resuming the local competition.
XI PSG
Sergio Ramos, Veratti, Mukiele and Renato Sanches the most outstanding players of the PSG first team
Two PSG finalists in the final
Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappe will meet in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the duel between Argentina and France to be played this coming Sunday.
Two PSG friendlies in one week
Paris Saint-Germain will take on Paris FC today and next week against Quevilly Rouen;
XI Paris FC
This is the starting eleven of the París team.
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between PSG and París FC will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed hereí on VAVEL
Stay tuned to follow Paris Sanint Germain vs Paris FC
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Paris Saint Germain vs Paris FC, as well as the latest news from the Camp de Loges. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Paris Saint Germain vs Paris FC?
If you want to watch Paris Saint Germain vs Paris FC live it can be followed on television through PSG TV
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Paris Saint Germain vs Paris FC in Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 11:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.
France: 11:30 hrs.
Sweden: 11:30 hrs.
Player to watch at Paris FC
Morgan Gilavogui has scored six goals so far this season, five of them in Ligue 2 and one in the French Cup. The 24-year-old striker, an international with the Guinean national team, has scored in the last two matches of Paracute;s FC.
Player to watch at Paris Saint Germain
The Parisian team is missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup finalists, Leos Messi and Kylian Mbappe, as well as Neymar Junior, Acharaf and Carlos Soler who are resting after playing the championship World Cup Qatar 2022. Therefore, in this team full of substitutes stands out the Portuguese Renato Sanches who has two goals in his first season in this team. The 25-year-old midfielder scored in his team's last match against Auxerre.
How is Paris FC coming along?
The team from Paris plays in Ligue 2, i.e. the silver division of French football. In their last official match, they managed to advance in the Cup round with a 2-0 win over Cosme on November 19. The French side have lost only one of their last six matches. In the Ligue 2 standings, they are in 15th place with 20 points, five points clear of the relegation zone and eight points off the Ligue 1 promotion places, which are only available to the top two;
How are Paris Saint-Germain coming along?
Paris Saint-Germain came in after thrashing Auxerre 5-0 in their last match, with Kylian Mbappe, Carlos Soler, Hakimi, Renato Sanches and Ekitike scoring the goals in their last meeting, which has already been more than a month since it was held on November 13. The Parisians have won seven consecutive matches and have not lost so far this season. The last time they dropped two points in Ligue 1 was against Reims in early October when they were held to a goalless draw. They lead the French league with 41 points out of a possible 45 with a five-point lead over second-placed Lens and a record of 43 goals scored and just nine conceded. In the UEFA Champions League, they closed the group stage in second place despite finishing with the same points as Benfica. Galtier's team will face Bayern Munich in the round of 16 between February and March;
Background information
The two teams from the same city in France, Paris Saint Germain and París FC have only met on three occasions throughout history and all of them have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2017 in another friendly match that ended in a 1-1 draw. The other two remaining duels were in Ligue 1 in 1978, both ended in a draw (2-2 and 1-1).
Venue: The match will be played at the Camp de Loges, which was inaugurated in 2008 and is the place where Paris Saint-Germain holds its training sessions.
Preview of the match
Paris Saint-Germain and Paris Saint-Germain FC will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the winter break due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Paris Saint Germain vs Paris in a friendly match.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.