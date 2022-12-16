Goals and Highlights: Birmingham City 3-2 Reading in EFL Championship Match 2022
9:38 PMa day ago

Summary

5:32 PM2 days ago

Summary

5:28 PM2 days ago

Thanks for joining us in this game

Thank you for joining us on the broadcast of the Birmingham City vs Reading match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
5:27 PM2 days ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Birmingham win the match.
4:57 PM2 days ago

90+4'

Reading goal!
4:57 PM2 days ago

90'

5 minutes of compensation are added.
4:46 PM2 days ago

82'

Reading goal!
4:45 PM2 days ago

80'

Birmingham City accumulates 0 corner kicks, 4 shots on goal and 37% possession of the ball.
4:42 PM2 days ago

74'

Birmingham keep pressure all over the field looking for a defensive error.
4:33 PM2 days ago

65'

Birmingham play long positions to cool off Reading who had several dangerous attacks.
4:16 PM2 days ago

54'

Reading look to score their first goal and press the whole pitch.
4:14 PM2 days ago

46'

The second time begins.
3:52 PM2 days ago

Halftime

The teams go to half time and the score is Birmingham City 3-0 Reading.
3:51 PM2 days ago

45'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
3:49 PM2 days ago

43'

First yellow card of the game and it is for the player Krystian Bielik from Birmingham City.
3:42 PM2 days ago

36'

Birmingham goal!
3:42 PM2 days ago

31'

Birmingham dominates the match, having greater possession of the ball and 7 dangerous attacks.
3:28 PM2 days ago

23'

Birmingham goal!
3:26 PM2 days ago

21'

Penalty for Birmingham City!
3:23 PM2 days ago

17'

Tight match in midfield, both teams looking for their first chances to score.
3:15 PM2 days ago

8'

First corner of the game for Reading.
3:10 PM2 days ago

2'

Birmingham goal!
3:10 PM2 days ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to win.
2:43 PM2 days ago

Birmingham City lineup

These are the XI players that will play today:
2:41 PM2 days ago

Reading Lineup

These are the XI players that will play today:
2:36 PM2 days ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

Birmingham City: Jobe Bellingham, Jonathan Leko, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jordan James, Neil Etheridge, Alfie Chang and Jordan Graham.

Reading: Andy Carroll, Femi Azeez, Lucas João, Dean Bouzanis, Tyrese Fornah, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Junior Hoilett.

2:31 PM2 days ago

Referees

The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:

Referee: Tim Robinson.
Assistant Referee 1: Craig Taylor.
Assistant Referee 2: Andrew Fox.
Fourth official: John Busby.

2:26 PM2 days ago

Battle for victory

A great match between these two English teams is coming up. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of the teams in the EFL Championship.
ESPN
ESPN
2:21 PM2 days ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on February 22, 2022 and on that occasion Reading won 2-1 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
2:16 PM2 days ago

History between both teams

Birmingham City and Reading have faced each other on multiple occasions, of the last 5 games between these two teams, 2 times the winner has been Reading and the other three games the winner has been Birmingham City.
2:11 PM2 days ago

Arrival Reading

The English team from Reading is already in the stadium and is ready for its twenty-third game of the 2022-2023 season.
2:06 PM2 days ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour before the Birmingham City and Reading game kicks off at St. Andrew's Stadium. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
2:01 PM2 days ago

1:56 PM2 days ago

What time is the Birmingham City vs Reading match for EFL Championship Match 2022?

This is the start time of the game Birmingham City vs Reading of December 16th in several countries: Argentina: 4:00 PM. Bolivia: 3:00 PM. Brazil: 3:00 PM. Chile: 3:00 PM. Colombia: 2:00 PM. Ecuador: 2:00 PM. United States (ET): 3:00 PM. Spain: 10:00 PM. Mexico: 2:00 PM. Paraguay: 4:00 PM. Peru: 3:00 PM. Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
1:51 PM2 days ago

Birmingham City last lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
John Ruddy, Marc Roberts, Auston Trusty, Dion Sanderson, Krystian Bielik, Hannibal Mejbri, Juninho Bacuna, Mbule Longelo Emmanuel, Maxime Colin, Tahith Chong, and Troy Deeney.
1:46 PM2 days ago

Reading last lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Joe Lumley, Thomas Holmes, Amadou Salif Mbengue, Andy Yiadom, Jeff Hendrick, Tyrese Fornah, Tom Ince, Abdul Rahman Baba, Junior Hoilett, Yakou Meite, and Andy Carroll.
1:41 PM2 days ago

Birmingham City Players to Watch

There are three Birmingham City players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Irish striker Scott Hogan (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 9 goals in 21 games played and scored in the previous game against Sunderland. Another player is Tahith Chong (#18), he plays in the midfielder position and at 23 years old he is the second highest assister on the team with 4 assists in 15 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on defenseman Auston Trusty (#5), he is the second highest scorer on the team with three goals in 22 games played and we could see him score again on Friday.
1:36 PM2 days ago

Birmingham City in the tournament

Unlike Reading, Birmingham City had a regular start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 22 of the tournament they have a total of 29 points after 7 wins, 8 draws and 7 losses. They are located in the fourteenth position of the general table and if they want to steal thirteenth place from Luton they must win the game. Their last game was on December 10, ending in a 0-0 draw against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road, earning their eighth draw of the season. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
1:31 PM2 days ago

Reading Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to Reading's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Birmingham City. The Portuguese striker Lucas João (#9), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 4 goals in 17 games, he scored in the last game against Preston North End and he does not plan to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Tom Ince (#10), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 3 assists in 22 games played. He got his third assist in the previous game against Bristol City and could get his fourth on Friday. Finally, forward Yakou Meite (#11) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's second highest assister with 2 assists and third highest scorer with 3 goals.
1:26 PM2 days ago

Reading in the tournament

The Reading soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship (second division of England soccer) very well, they are in eighth position in the general table with 10 games won, 2 draws and 10 losses, getting 32 points . Reading seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will be promoted. Friday's game will be very difficult as both teams play at a similar level and Reading will play away. Their last game was on December 10, 2022, they won 1-0 against Coventry City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and thus achieved their tenth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
1:21 PM2 days ago

The stadium

St. Andrew's Stadium is located in the city of Birmingham, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 30,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 26, 1906, cost £10,000 to build and is currently the home of Birmingham City.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
1:16 PM2 days ago

