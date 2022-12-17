Goals and highlights: Manchester City 2-0 Girona in nternational Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
90'
79' Substitution in City
Out: De Bruyne
77' Substitution in City
Out: Gündogan
76'
74' Substitutions in Girona
Out: Aleix García, Couto and Miguel
67'
59' Substitution in City
Out: Haaland
57'
50'Substitution in City
Out: Rogers
45'
Substitution in Girona
Out: Castellanos, Espinosa, Villa and Martin
45'
44' ON THE TRAVE
38'
32'
24'
18' GOAL CITY
10'
4' GOAL CITY
00'
Girona Reserves
Girona set
City Reserves
City lineup
Speak, Míchel!
Top Scorer
Representation in the Cup
Girona's Last Matches
Nice 1-2 Girona
Girona 1-0 Standard de Liège
Quintanar 1-2 Girona1-2
Elche 1-2 Girona
Girona Athletic 2-1 Bilbao
Real Madrid 1-1 Girona
Girona 1-1 Osasuna
Almería 3-2 Girona
Girona 1-1 Cádiz
Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Girona
Girona 3-5 Real Sociedad
Betis 2-1 Girona
Girona 2-1 Real Valladolid
Mallorca 1-1 Girona
City's Last Games
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea
Manchester City 2-1 Fulham
Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla
Leicester 0-1 Manchester City
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Manchester City
Manchester City 3-1 Brighton
Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City
Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City
Manchester City 4-0 Southampton
Manchester City 5-0 Copenhagen
Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United
Wolverhampton 0-3 Manchester City
Manchester City2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Sevilla 0-4 Manchester City
Girona Squad
Defenders: Bernardo Espinosa, Miguel Gutiérrez Ortega, Arnau Martínez López, David López Silva, Valery Fernández, Juan Pedro Ramírez López, Javi Hernández, Yan Bueno Couto, Santi Buen
Midfielders: Ibrahima Kebé, Ramon Terrats, Samu Saiz, Aleix Garcia Serrano, Oriol Romeu Vidal, Yangel Clemente Herrera Ravelo, Iván Martín Núñez, Borja García Freire
Attackers: Cristhian Stuani, Valentín Castellanos, Toni Villa, Rodrigo Riquelme Reche, Reinier Jesus Carvalho, Manuel Javier Vallejo Galván
Coach: Míchel Sánche
City Squad
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Aké, João Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand
Midfielders: İlkay Gündoğan, Kalvin Mark Phillips, Jack Grealish, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer
Attackers: Erling Braut Haaland, Julián Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez
Coach: Pep Guardiola
How and where to watch the Manchester City vs Girona match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Probable lineup of Girona
Girona's Situation
Probable lineup for City
City's Situation
Gironistes
This will be the fourth friendly match for the Catalan side, who beat Standard de Liège and Nice, 1-0 and 2-1 respectively, and drew 1-1 with Osasuna.
Citizens
Ahead of the return of the competition, the Citizens hold the first friendly match in this World Cup period.