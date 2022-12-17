Goals and highlights: Manchester City 2-0 Girona in nternational Friendly
90'

END OF GAME
79' Substitution in City

In: Rowan McDonald

Out: De Bruyne

77' Substitution in City

In: Robertson

Out: Gündogan

76'

Gündogan puts pressure on the ball and forces Gazzaniga to shoot to the side
74' Substitutions in Girona

In: Vallejo, Roca and Ureña

Out: Aleix García, Couto and Miguel

67'

Arnau crosses low from the back line. Stuani tries hard, but can't get there in time and the ball goes in front of the English goal
59' Substitution in City

In: Oscar Bobb

Out: Haaland 

57'

City passes with patience in search of finding the spaces
50'Substitution in City

In: Carlos Borges

Out: Rogers

45'

Game restarts
Substitution in Girona

In: Christhian Stuani, Samuel Saiz, Ramon Terrats and Valery Fernandez 

Out: Castellanos, Espinosa, Villa and Martin

45'

The first half ends
44' ON THE TRAVE

Santi Bueno crosses at the second post. Castellanos goes up well and heads the ball towards the opposite corner and the ball explodes off the post
38'

Miguel takes a corner kick and isolates it over the goal
32'

Castellanos is thrown into the box and heads a weak header. Making it easy for Ortega Moreno to save
24'

City has more possession and takes advantage of the opportunity to rotate from foot to foot
18' GOAL CITY

Mahrez plays to De Bruyne, who rolls to Haaland, who spins and hits with his left foot
10'

Girona moves up the line of scrimmage and pressures the ball out of City's backfield
4' GOAL CITY

De Bruyne aproveita erro na saída de bola da zaga, domina e finaliza, não dando chances Gazzaniga
00'

Ball rolling
Girona Reserves

Juan Carlos, Toni Fuidias, Ramón Terrats, Valery Fernández, Cristhian Stuani, Samu Sáiz, Manu Vallejo, Oscar Ureña, Joel Roca
Girona set

Gazzaniga; Arnau Martínez, Santi Bueno, Bernardo Espinosa, Miguel; Oriol Romeu, Aleix García; Yan Couto, Iván Martín, Toni Villa; Castellanos
City Reserves

Van Sas, Smith, Bobb, McDonald, Dickson, Alleyne, Galvez, O'Reilly, Borges, Robertson, Samuel
City lineup

Ortega Moreno; Lewis, Katongo, Charles, Gomez; Gündogan, De Bruyne, Palmer;  Mahrez, Rogers, Haaland
Speak, Míchel!

"I liked everything. We had intensity and with the ball we created many situations. I am very happy with the team's work and the dynamic we have. The players are working hard. We don't want any player upset, although it gives me the feeling that we won't. I'm delighted with the squad I have, and if there is an exit... I've heard Ureña, Samu Saiz... but as of today I have the whole squad."
Top Scorer

Christian Stuani is Girona's top scorer in LaLiga, with four goals in 10 games played. The Uruguayan has five years at the club and has scored 111 goals in 188 appearances.
Representation in the Cup

City were the Premier League club most represented at the World Cup, with 16 of our players going to Qatar. Only Julián Álvarez is still playing in the World Cup, and he could win a third title with Argentina, who face France in the final.
Girona's Last Matches

Girona 1-1 Osasuna 

Nice 1-2 Girona 

Girona 1-0 Standard de Liège 

Quintanar 1-2 Girona1-2 

Elche 1-2 Girona 

Girona Athletic 2-1 Bilbao 

Real Madrid 1-1 Girona 

Almería 3-2 Girona 

Girona 1-1 Cádiz 

Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Girona 

Girona 3-5 Real Sociedad 

Betis 2-1 Girona 

Girona 2-1 Real Valladolid 

Mallorca 1-1 Girona 

City's Last Games

Manchester City 1-2 Brentford 

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea 

Manchester City 2-1 Fulham 

Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla 

Leicester 0-1 Manchester City 

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Manchester City

Manchester City 3-1 Brighton 

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City 

Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City 

Manchester City 4-0 Southampton 

Manchester City 5-0 Copenhagen 

Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United

Wolverhampton 0-3 Manchester City 

Manchester City2-1 Borussia Dortmund 

Sevilla 0-4 Manchester City 

Girona Squad

Goalkeepers: Juan Carlos Martín Corral, Paulo Dino Gazzaniga Farias, Toni Fuidias

Defenders: Bernardo Espinosa, Miguel Gutiérrez Ortega, Arnau Martínez López, David López Silva, Valery Fernández, Juan Pedro Ramírez López, Javi Hernández, Yan Bueno Couto, Santi Buen

Midfielders: Ibrahima Kebé, Ramon Terrats, Samu Saiz, Aleix Garcia Serrano, Oriol Romeu Vidal, Yangel Clemente Herrera Ravelo, Iván Martín Núñez, Borja García Freire

Attackers: Cristhian Stuani, Valentín Castellanos, Toni Villa, Rodrigo Riquelme Reche, Reinier Jesus Carvalho, Manuel Javier Vallejo Galván

Coach: Míchel Sánche

City Squad

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Scott Carson

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Aké, João Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand

Midfielders: İlkay Gündoğan, Kalvin Mark Phillips, Jack Grealish, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer

Attackers: Erling Braut Haaland, Julián Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez

Coach: Pep Guardiola

How and where to watch the Manchester City vs Girona match live?

If you want to directly stream it: CityTV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Probable lineup of Girona

Gazzaniga; Couto, A. Martinez, Bueno, Gutierrez; Terrats, Romeu, Garcia; Martin, Stuani, Vallejo.
Girona's Situation

Ibrahima Kebe, with a knee injury, and Juanpe Ramirez, with a heel injury, are the absences of Míchel Sánchez. Yangel Herrera, who even belongs to City, is a doubt because of his physical condition.
Probable lineup for City

Carson; Lewis, Burns, Katongo, Gomez; Palmer, Robertson, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Borges
City's Situation

Because of the World Cup in Qatar, Kyle Walker, João Cancelo, John Stones, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias, Aké, Ederson, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips have earned more time off. On the other hand, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Laporte and Akanji are already at Pep Guardiola's disposal.
Gironistes

Girona are on a five-game winning streak, taking LaLiga, Copa del Rey and friendly matches together. In the Spanish table, Gironistes are in 13th place with 16 points. 

This will be the fourth friendly match for the Catalan side, who beat Standard de Liège and Nice, 1-0 and 2-1 respectively, and drew 1-1 with Osasuna.

Citizens

Manchester City's six-game unbeaten streak came to an end with a Premier League win at Brentford, in which they occupy second place with 32 points, five behind leaders Arsenal.  

Ahead of the return of the competition, the Citizens hold the first friendly match in this World Cup period.

Eye on the Game

Manchester City vs Girona FC, live this Saturday (17), at the Manchester City Academy Stadium at 8 am ET, for the International Friendly.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the International Friendly match: Manchester City vs Girona Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
