Goals and Highlights Arsenal 0-2 Juventus: in Friendly Match

Summary:
It's over
Juventus won 2-0 against Arsenal, in a friendly match corresponding to a Friendly Duel where they were not superior at times and the Gunners did not lower their arms but could not get the goal that would give them the victory, having several chances to score, but in added time there were 2 own goals that sentenced the duel.
90+2'
GOOOOL! for Juve, once again an own goal, this time by Rob Holding that makes it 2-0 in favor of the Italian team and sentences the match on aggregate.
90'
3 minutes of compensation are added
85'
Fábio Vieira is steady with a left footed shot from the right side of the box that misses.
79'
Substitution, Arsenal. Ethan Nwaneri replaces Marquinhos.
78'
The match is very even in this second half, both teams are looking for a goal.
73'
Fábio Vieira's right footed shot from outside the box is blocked by the visiting defense, close to goal.
69'
Arsenal substitution, Ben White comes off for Mohamed Elneny
64'
Juve substitution, Matias Soulé, Fabio Miretti and Mattia Perin for Carlo Pinsoglio, Joseph Nonge Boende and Samuel Iling-Junior.
59'
Double corner kick for Juventus, which doesn't end in anything dangerous.
54'
Juve came out with more determination in this second half, Offside, Matìas Soulé tries a through ball but Moise Kean is offside.
50'
Gabriel Magalhães is fouled in the opponent's half, a dangerous opportunity for Arsenal.
45'
Start of the second half of Juve's partial victory over Arsenal.
45+3'
The first half of Juve's partial victory over Arsenal is over.
45+2'
GOOOOL! from Juve, Granit Xhaka ends up scoring in his own goal, putting Juve ahead, who have done little.
45'
3 minutes of compensation are added
40'
The Gunners try to do some damage down the flanks, but they overcomplicate themselves, looking for space or returning the ball.
35'
Goal disallowed for Arsenal, Nketiah was too early and the goal was disallowed.
34'
Juve are very much in their own half, trying to get out on the counter-attack.
29'
Arsenal are dominating the game, putting the Juventus goalkeeper in trouble, but the visitors have already had their first chance.
24'
Arsenal substitution, Reiss Nelson comes off due to physical discomfort, Marquinhos comes on.
23'
The Italian defense is making a lot of mistakes that are leaving space for the English.
20'
In these last minutes, Arsenal is the one who is having more arrivals, but the defense clears at all costs.
15'
Juve try to do some damage in the English goal, but they fail to create danger down the flanks.
10'
The pressure is constant for each team, looking for the goal, but ending in nothing.
5'
Arsenal are the ones who start with everything, but they fail to do any damage as the Italian defense goes forward.
The match begins
The match between Arsenal and Juventus is ready, at the Emirates Stadium, where you can see a stadium with many people.
They take the field
Both teams take the field to start this friendly match at the Emirates Stadium.
To conquer the Premier League in 2023
Arsenal closed the first part of the season or before stopping for the World Cup with a victory at home against Wolves of Wolverhampton by a score of 0-2 and as far as the Premier League is concerned closed in position 1 of the overall table with 12 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, being a statistic that puts them as the number 1 contenders for the Premier League title and for now they are securing European places, in addition, they are qualified in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League so the possibility of winning this season's championship is high. Arsenal will have to come back stronger than ever to continue to secure their place as Premier League leaders and try to increase their lead over the other teams in the quest for the championship.
Juventus XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Emirates Stadium, match corresponding to friendly match
L'1️⃣1️⃣ in campo contro l'Arsenal#ArsenalJuve pic.twitter.com/P8CPlO3fJb— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 17, 2022
Arsenal's XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at the Emirates Stadium, match corresponding to Friendly Match
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 17, 2022
🧤 Ramsdale starts in goal
💪 Granit back in midfield
🎯 Eddie leads the line
📺 Get your Match Pass to watch the action LIVE 👇
Gunners go for Sané
According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal are working on planning their squad for the second half of the season and one of the names that is sounding strong to arrive in the coming weeks is that of Leroy Sané. The objective is to reinforce their offensive zone in order to offer Mikel Arteta as many variants as possible.
They will not turn to a temporary replacement
Following news of Gabriel Jesus' injury, according to Football Insider, the Gunners will not turn to the winter transfer window in order to find a guaranteed replacement for the Canarinho. The striker has undoubtedly earned the backing of manager Mikel Arteta at the Premier League leaders.
Emirates Stadium
The Emirates Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the Holloway district in the city of London, England, with a capacity of 60,260 people, being the fourth largest soccer stadium in England after Wembley, Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, located in Hornsey Rd, London N7 7AJ, United Kingdom.
Double departure
Juventus are planning two departures at the end of the season. According to SportMediaset there are no plans to extend the contracts of wingers Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro, who should be free agents in mid-2023.
Travel ban
This Sunday at 9 am, the Argentine National Team and France will define the champion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Nobody wants to miss that match, not even those players who were part of the process of their national team, but were left out due to injury. Like Paul Pogba, but he will not be able to fulfill his wish to attend, since, from Juventus, he was not allowed to travel, the midfielder has been told that he will not be allowed to travel while recovering from the injury, as they expect him to return to action before the end of the season.
Tune in here Arsenal vs Juventus in Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arsenal vs Juventus match in the Friendly Match.
Background
This will be the 7th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as the Italian team has 3 wins, 1 English and 2 draws.
How are Arsenal coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, having their last victory against AC Milan in the previous friendly, winning 2-1, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence for the next tournament.
How are Juve coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as their last win in the last matches was the 3-0 against Lazio in the last tournament, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence for the next tournament.
Keep an eye on this Juventus player
The Italian striker, Moise Kean has performed well, being the main player of the team in this preseason, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition such as Dušan Vlahović, who has also been a factor in the last tournament, having rest after his participation in the World Cup, the Italian played in 13 games scoring 4 goals, a brace against Lazio.
Watch out for this Arsenal player
The Norwegian striker, Martin Ødegaard, 23 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 13 games, scoring 6 goals in the last tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will try to take advantage that Bukayo Saka will have a rest for the World Cup process so he can have the confidence of the coach and look for a place for the next tournament, against AC Milan he had a great game scoring a goal.
