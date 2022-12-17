Goals and Highlights: Alajuelense 2-2 Twente in Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
85'
76'
Mathias Ruiz, Bryan Ruiz's son, sends the ball into the net to tie the game 2-2.
70'
The little that happened was Saborío and his shot that went over the frame.
48'
46'
HALF TIME
45'
37'
Johan Venegas in a corner kick action manages to deflect the ball just a few centimeters away from the goal and the 1-2 discount arrived.
36'
Goal celebration
30': #Alajuelense 0-2 #Twente / Foto: Twente pic.twitter.com/HfEDvI117W— Everardo Herrera (@alpiedeldeporte) December 17, 2022
30'
15'
Manfred Ugalde with the shot inside the box into the net to increase the lead 2-0, easy the game that Twente is developing.
7'
2'
Bryan Ruiz, the honoree, sends a left-footed shot into the back of the net for a great score to open the scoring 1-0.
Start
Already entered
Minutes away
The stage
🏟️🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZjglC3ec2f— FC Twente (@fctwente) December 17, 2022
Twente Lineup
🔴⚪️@ldacr 🤝 #FCTwente@bryanruizcr pic.twitter.com/hZlp8WJbM3— FC Twente (@fctwente) December 17, 2022
They jump into the field
𝙲𝚊𝚙𝚒! 🙌@bryanruizcr@ldacr 🤝 #FCTwente pic.twitter.com/JtpzlutI6a— FC Twente (@fctwente) December 17, 2022
Alajuelense Lineup
🚨ESTE SERÁ EL 11 QUE ENFRENTARÁ AL @fctwente EN EL PRIMER TIEMPO DEL PARTIDO 🦁— Alajuelense Oficial (@ldacr) December 17, 2022
➡️ @kolbi_cr pic.twitter.com/5Nbv3Is4YW
Dressing rooms
𝗘𝗟 𝗔𝗗𝟭𝟬𝗦 🔛 pic.twitter.com/XzfXlRVENN— Alajuelense Oficial (@ldacr) December 17, 2022
Grand entrance
Comienzan a llegar los aficionados al Morera Soto para despedir al capi 🔟🦁 pic.twitter.com/dALsAcz58T— Alajuelense Oficial (@ldacr) December 17, 2022
What time is Alajuelense vs Twente match for Friendly Game 2022?
Argentina: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 6:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 5:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 5:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 5:00 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 4:00 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 5:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 7:00 PM to be confirmed
The last dance
"My career is practically over; it has been an incredible journey, what I have left is a match that I am going to enjoy a lot too, they are two teams that meant a lot in my career and it has been a great journey, which began in the grandfather's grandchildren team and one remembers those beginnings, realizing that one ends that dream that began many, many years ago, obviously gives nostalgia," he said.