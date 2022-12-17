Goals and Highlights: Alajuelense 2-2 Twente in Friendly Game
Image: Alajuelense

ADVERTISEMENT

7:21 PM11 hours ago

Eternal captain

7:16 PM11 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Alajuelense vs. Twente webcast
7:11 PM11 hours ago

END GAME

ALAJUELENSE 2-2 TWENTE
7:06 PM12 hours ago

85'

At this point the match is stopped for Bryan Ruiz to say a few words of thanks and farewell to his illustrious career.
7:01 PM12 hours ago

76'

ALAJUELENSE GOAL

Mathias Ruiz, Bryan Ruiz's son, sends the ball into the net to tie the game 2-2.

6:56 PM12 hours ago

70'

The multiple changes of both teams have affected the show in Costa Rica where the scoreboard does not move.

The little that happened was Saborío and his shot that went over the frame.

6:51 PM12 hours ago

48'

A double shot inside the area was blocked on both occasions by the Alajuelense goalkeeper.
6:46 PM12 hours ago

46'

Second half kicks off between Alajuelense vs Twente
6:41 PM12 hours ago

HALF TIME

ALAJUELENSE 1-2 TWENTE.
6:36 PM12 hours ago

45'

Add a couple of minutes more.
6:31 PM12 hours ago

37'

ALAJUELENSE GOAL

Johan Venegas in a corner kick action manages to deflect the ball just a few centimeters away from the goal and the 1-2 discount arrived.

6:26 PM12 hours ago

36'

Suárez's shot is blocked by the Twente goalkeeper and sent for a corner kick.
6:21 PM12 hours ago

Goal celebration

Bryan Ruiz opened the account in the match and thus celebrated.
6:16 PM12 hours ago

30'

The first half hour of play has passed and the game is no longer exciting.
6:11 PM12 hours ago

15'

GOAL TWENTE

Manfred Ugalde with the shot inside the box into the net to increase the lead 2-0, easy the game that Twente is developing.

6:06 PM13 hours ago

7'

Twente came close to a second, but the ball went just wide.
6:01 PM13 hours ago

2'

TWENTE GOALS

Bryan Ruiz, the honoree, sends a left-footed shot into the back of the net for a great score to open the scoring 1-0.

5:56 PM13 hours ago

Start

Alajuelense vs Twente in the farewell match of Bryan Ruiz.
5:51 PM13 hours ago

Already entered

As soon as the two teams enter the field of play.
5:46 PM13 hours ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the match between Alajuelense and Twente.
5:41 PM13 hours ago

The stage

This is the setting for today's game. Simple and simply spectacular.
5:36 PM13 hours ago

Twente Lineup

This is the Twente lineup that takes the field with Bryan Ruiz
5:31 PM13 hours ago

They jump into the field

Led by Bryan Ruiz, Twente take to the field for their warm-up.
5:26 PM13 hours ago

Alajuelense Lineup

This will be Alajuelense's formation for the first half:
5:21 PM13 hours ago

Dressing rooms

The locker room is ready for this afternoon's farewell engagement:
5:16 PM13 hours ago

Grand entrance

A full house is expected to bid farewell to one of Costa Rica's greatest players of recent times.
5:11 PM13 hours ago

When will you be back in business?

On January 6, Twente will be back in action in the Eredivise when they host Emmen, remembering that they are fifth in the standings.
5:06 PM14 hours ago

Touching

It is worth remembering that this match will be played for the farewell game of Bryan Ruiz, who will hang up his boots after an illustrious career.
5:01 PM14 hours ago

Start

International friendly match when Alajuelense takes on Twente in a game that will take place in Costa Rica. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
4:56 PM14 hours ago

Tune in here Alajuelense vs Twente Live Score in Friendly Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Alajuelense vs Twente match for the Friendly Game 2022 on VAVEL US.
4:51 PM14 hours ago

What time is Alajuelense vs Twente match for Friendly Game 2022?

This is the start time of the game Alajuelense vs Twente of December 17th in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 6:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 4:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 5:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 5:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 5:00 PM to be confirmed

Spain: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 4:00 PM to be confirmed

Paraguay: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 5:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

4:46 PM14 hours ago

Last games Alajuelense vs Twente

This will be the first ever meeting between the two clubs, as they have never faced each other in official games or friendlies.
4:41 PM14 hours ago

Key Player Twente

It is important to remember that this is a team of talented players and one of them is Sem Steijn, just 21 years old, who is one of the best elements of the squad and who could be getting some minutes before the Eredivisie returns in a couple of weeks.
4:36 PM14 hours ago

Key player Alajuelense

Interesting opportunity for striker Doryan Rodriguez, so that he can shine in this type of games before the start of the championship next January.
Foto: La nación
Image: La nación
4:31 PM14 hours ago

Last lineup Twente

1 L. Unnerstall, 5 G. SMal, 4 Julio Pleguezuelo, 2 M. Hilgers, 17 A. Salah-Eddine, 18 M. Vlap, 8 R. Zerrouki, 10 V. Misidjan, 14 S. Stejin, 7 V. Cerny, 9 R. van Wolfswinkel.
4:26 PM14 hours ago

Last lineup Alajuelense

35 Miguel Aju, 16 Yael López, 22 Giancarlo González, 13 Alexis Gamboa, 27 Ian Lawrence, 26 Bernald Alfaro, 17 Carlos Mora, 25 Aarón Suárez, 11 Alexander López, 99 Freddy Góndola, 14 Doryan Rodríguez.
4:21 PM14 hours ago

The last dance

This match will take place as a tribute to the great career of Bryan Ruiz, who played with both teams and who will be retiring from professional soccer, so he said he was very proud that this match could take place.

"My career is practically over; it has been an incredible journey, what I have left is a match that I am going to enjoy a lot too, they are two teams that meant a lot in my career and it has been a great journey, which began in the grandfather's grandchildren team and one remembers those beginnings, realizing that one ends that dream that began many, many years ago, obviously gives nostalgia," he said.

4:16 PM14 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Alajuelense vs Twente match will be played at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium, in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
4:11 PM14 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game 2022: Alajuelense vs Twente!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo