Summary and highlights of Napoli 2-3 Villarreal in Friendly Match

Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH: VICTORY FOR VILLARREAL
90'
The referee has added four minutes of extra time;
87'
Danjuma's shot goes to the post, it could have been the fourth for Villarreal
85'
Zedadka's header from the corner kick sent high
GOOOAAALL
Kvaratskhelia scored from the penalty spot to close the gap on the scoreboard.
Penalty for Napoli
The referee calls penalty after Zerbin's fall with Marcos
75'
15 minutes to go where both teams have made player changes
This was Jackson's goal
GOOOAAALL
Error in the back pass that is picked up by Yeremi Pino and assists Gerard Moreno who does not miss.
GOOOAAALL
Baena's pass to Jackson who cut back to the area and scored with a powerful shot.
61'
Triple change in the cast directed by Spaletti, with Demme, Zanoli and Giovanni Simeona replacing Lobotka, Jesús and Osimhen
56'
Baena's cross went over the top, but did not find a finisher.
50'
Capoue's shot just misses the post.
47'
Baena's shot from outside the box goes over the goalkeeper's head.
Double change at Napoli
Gaetano and Zerbin have been replaced by Elmas and Ndombele, while Villarreal has no changes.
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
Second 45 minutes start
END OF THE FIRST PART
44'
Capoue's shot, but Meret appeared to send the ball into the corner.
This is how Osimhen tied
34'
Colllado's cross was cleared by a rival defender and there was a corner for Villarreal;
This is how Villarreal took the lead
25'
Collado's shot was deflected by a defender and there was a corner for Villarreal;
21'
Foul by Morlanes on Ndombele
GOOOAAALL
Villarreal players made a mistake in a back ball that Osimhen took advantage of to score the equalizer.
GOOOOAAALL
Villarreal went ahead after Yeremi Pino's cross was left dead by the defense and Capoue took advantage of it to send the ball into the net.
8'
Kiko Femenia's cross is cleared by a defender in the corner.
4'
Napoli in control but without dangerous arrivals
THE MATCH BEGINS
A quick Napoli move that ends with Raspadori's shot that goes wide.
Minute of silence
Before the start of the match, a minute's silence was observed following the death of Siniša Mihajlović.
All set
The players are in the locker room ready to take the field.
Special day for Pepe Reina and Raúl Albiol
The Spanish goalkeeper, who will start today's game, will face Napoli, his former team where he spent four seasons. While the central defender was with Napoli for six seasons, the Spanish goalkeeper will be in the starting lineup today.
More friendlies for Napoli
The Italian team, which has already played two friendlies during this period, will play today against Villarreal and next December 21 against Lille.
Villarreal thinking about the Copa del Rey
Next December 20, they will face Guijielo in the second round of the cup competition
XI Napoli
These are the 11 starters of the Italian team
XI Villarreal
Quique Setien will start with this eleven for his visit to Italy.
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Napoli and Villarreal will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
What time is the Napoli vs Villarreal in friendly match?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 AM
Bolivia: 14:30 AM
Brazil: 15:30 AM
Chile: 14:30 AM
Colombia: 13:30 AM
Ecuador: 13:30 AM
USA (ET): 14:30 AM
Spain: 20:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 AM
Peru: 14:30 AM
Uruguay: 14:30 AM
Venezuela: 14:30 AM
England : 19.30 AM
Australia : 04:30 AM
Player to watch at Villarreal
Capoue despite not having scored any goals this season in the domestic league has scored three goals in the last four games, two of them in friendlies and the other in the Copa del Rey. In addition, the Frenchman has one assist in European competition, the UEFA Conference League.
Player to watch at Napoli
Victor Osimhen is the star of the Italian team and the numbers prove it with 10 goals and two assists so far this season, nine in Serie A, making him the top scorer of the competition. The 23-year-old scored 18 goals last season and shared two assists. He scored in the last friendly against Crystal Palace last December 11 in a 1-3 victory over Crysytal Palace
How is Villarreal coming along?
Villarreal has played three matches in this season, winning two, against Aston Villa (0-1) and Galatasaray (3-4) , while losing against Fenerbahce (2-1). In their last match they won 9-0 against Amelia in the first round of the Copa del Rey. In LaLiga they are in ninth place with 21 points, just three points behind the European places and the same as the zone that gives access to the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, in the UEFA Conference League, they finished first in the group and are awaiting an opponent who has already qualified for the round of 16;
How is Napoli coming along?
The Napoles have won the two friendlies they have played this season 1-3 against Crystal Palace on December 11 and 2-3 against Antalyaspor on December 7.. This comes with three wins in a row in official matches, while they have not lost yet in Serie A and have 11 wins in a row. In their last match before the break, they beat Udinese 3-2 with goals from Oshimen, Zielenski and Elmas, then pulled one back with two late goals. The team coached by Spalletti is the leader in the Italian league with 41 points out of a possible 45 points and eight points ahead of second-placed Milano. In the group stage of the UEFA Champions League they finished first with 16 points, beating last year's finalists Liverpool. In the round of 16 they will face Eintracht Frankfurt, a tie that will be played between February and March 2023;
Background information
A total of six times Ná poles and Villarreal have met with a balance of two wins for each team, two draws and two defeats. The last time they met was in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League, where Villarreal won 1-2 in the aggregate. The same happened in 2011 in precisely the same round. The Italians' two victories came in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in the 2011/12 season.
Venue: The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in tribute to the former Argentina national team player, which was inaugurated in December 1959 and has a capacity for 54726 spectators.
Preview of the match
Nápoles Villarreal to meet in a friendly match to take advantage of winter break
