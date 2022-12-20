Highlights: Newcastle 1-0 Bournemouth in Carabao Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Final Score
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Newcastle 1-0 Bournemouth match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
3 more minutes are added.
85'
Muy poco del Bournemouth para buscar el empate, la victoria del Newcastle esta cerca.
75'
After the goal, Newcastle continues to feel comfortable on the field and seeks to ensure victory.
67’
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLL!!! Header that hits Adam Smith and goes into the back of the net for Bournemouth's own goal.
65'
Newcastle's pressure drops little by little and it is not known if we will see a goal this day.
55'
The game continues in the same vein as the first half, with Newcastle trying to open the scoring and Bournemouth counterattacking.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We go to the break with a goalless draw.
45'
2 more minutes are added.
40'
Total dominance of Newcastle, we'll see if the locals have time to open the scoring before the break.
30'
A lot of possession from Newcastle but the goal does not fall and there are few opportunities on goal that they generate.
20'
High pressure from Newcastle, the rivals do not give in and the goal continues without falling on the field of play.
10'
Newcastle are already better on the pitch and hope to open the scoring as soon as possible.
0'
Start the game at St. James Park.
About to start
We are just minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the EFL Cup.
Bournemouth lineup!
These are the Bournemouth headlines for today's game:
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
Our line up for #NEWBOU 👊
Newcastle lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Newcastle for today's game:
HOWAY NEWCASTLE! 👊
⚫️⚪️
Referees
The referee designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Peter Bankes
Assistants: Edward Smart and Nick Greenhalgh
4th Official: Scott Oldham
The Cherries arrive!
Bournemouth are already at St. James Park for today's game:
Great to see you, lads 🤩
Here is Newcastle!
The Newcastle players are already in their stadium for today's game:
Good to be back! 😁
Last duel!
The last time the two teams met was last season when Newcastle won the visit by a score of 2-0.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between the two teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between Newcastle and Bournemouth kicks off at St. James Park. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Newcastle vs Bournemouth live of the EFL Cup 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth online and live from EFL Cup 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Newcastle vs Bournemouth match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 1:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Miguel Almiron, a must see player!
The Newcastle striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for the championship, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team to another Premier League title next year. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way, at the moment he is going with 8 goals and 1 assist in 16 games played.
How does Newcastle get here?
Newcastle comes to this duel with the aim of keeping the team fighting at the top of the Premier League, the team is in third position, 7 points behind leader Arsenal with 30 units, after 8 wins, 6 draws and 1 loss. Newcastle started the season as one of the teams to watch for this campaign due to the great investment in reinforcements. Those directed by Eddie Howe come to this season with new additions, being those of Alexander Isak, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Nick Pope, the most outstanding. The Magpies come into this game after knocking out Crystal Palace on penalties and Tranmere Rovers by a score of 2-1. Newcastle are the heavy favorites to continue advancing within the EFL Cup and are expected to take the win.
Philip Billing, a must see player!
The Bournemouth forward is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Billing is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for Bournemouth in attack. This is one of Bournemouth's promises and his offensive contribution is vital to the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 42 games where he got 11 assists and 10 goals. The Dane had a great start to the season and, for now, he has 4 goals and 1 assist in 15 games played.
How does Bournemouth arrive?
Bournemouth continues with its football process in the 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in the fourteenth position with 16 points, after 4 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses. The Cherries are located 3 points away from the relegation places and that is the objective in mind of the team. However, their path in the EFL Cup has been very interesting, leaving Norwich City out on penalties, after drawing 2 goals, in addition, they knocked out Everton in the third round by a 4-1 win. Some interesting names of this group are that of Philip Billing, Marcus Tavarnier, Kieffer Moore, Dominic Solanke and Lloyd Kelly, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the roster for the remainder of the football season. These do not march as the favorites to advance to the next round, however, they could surprise.
Where's the game?
The St. James Park located in the city of Newcastle will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the EFL Cup 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 52,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1880.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Newcastle vs Bournemouth live match, corresponding to the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at St. James Park, sharp at 2:45 p.m.