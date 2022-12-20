Summary and highlights of Wolves 2-0 Gillingham in EFL Carabao Cup
Photo: VAVEL

4:43 PM

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
4:42 PM

END OF THE GAME: WOLVES WIN

 

4:38 PM

Ait Nouri's goal was like this

 

4:38 PM

GOOOAAALL

In stoppage time, Wolves set the game after a collective play in which Ait-Nouri scored.
4:37 PM

90'

The referee has added four minutes of extension time;
4:36 PM

88'

Reevers' shot was met by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa
4:35 PM

How Raúl Jimenez's goal was scored

 

4:33 PM

GOAAAAALL

Raul Jimenez converts penalty to give Wolves the lead
4:31 PM

Penalty for Wolves

The referee awarded the penalty called for by Bueno;
4:30 PM

73'

Neves' header goes narrowly over the top of the goal;
4:29 PM

67'

Diego Costa's shot goes wide just as Mexico's Raúl Jímenez is about to enter the field.
 
4:10 PM

63'

Semedo tried, but his shot did not find the goalkeeper;
4:09 PM2 hours ago

55'

O'Keefe falls inside the goal and Gillingham players claim penalty
3:58 PM

50'

Joao Moutinho's shot is deflected wide
3:51 PM

The second part started

The second 45 minutes start with Adama Traore's entrance for Wolves.
 
3:38 PM

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

3:32 PM

45'

One minute of added time
3:28 PM

41'

Podence's shot saved again by Turner
 
3:22 PM

35'

Ruben Neves free kick goes just wide of the post.
3:19 PM

32'

Gillingham tried to score, but Adelakun's shot was blocked.
3:18 PM

30'

Goalless draw continues at Molineux Stadium
3:17 PM

22'

Diego Costa's header goes off target
3:12 PM

16'

Ruben Neves' shot is blocked by Ehmer.
3:07 PM

12'

Mika appears to send the ball to the corner before Podence arrives
3:02 PM

8'

First minutes of play with Wolves dominating the game
2:57 PM

3'

Hugo Bueno's shot is caught by Jake Turner
2:52 PM

1'

The match began
2:47 PM

All set

The players are in the locker room ready to take the field;
2:42 PM

Julen Loptegui makes his debut

Julen Lopetegui will make his debut as Wolves coach in this match.
2:37 PM

EFL Carabao Cup

Today's Carabao Cup matches are as follows
 

 

2:32 PM

Substitute Wolves

Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Lembikisa, Gomes, Ronan, Nunes, Hwang, Adama, Jimenez.
2:27 PM

XI Gillingham

Turner; Alexander, Tutonda, Wright, Ehmer; O'Keefe, Williams, Jefferies, Adelakun, Baggott; Mandron
2:22 PM

XI Wolves

Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Hodge, Neves, Moutinho, Guedes, Costa, Podence.
2:17 PM

1 hour

In 1 hour it will start The match between Wolves and Gillingham, both the preview and the minute-by-minute of the match, can be viewed online. follow here in VAVEL 
2:12 PM

Stay tuned for Wolves vs Gillingham

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups of the match Wolves vs Gillingham live, as well as the latest information from the Molineux Stadium. Stay tuned for more details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:07 PM

How to watch Wolves vs Gillingham live?

If you want to watch the game Wolves vs Gillingham live on TV, your option is ESPN+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

2:02 PM

What time is the Wolves vs Gillingham game?

This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM 
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
1:57 PM

Keep an eye on this Gillingham player

Scott Kashket is the top reference of this team with three goals and two assists. The 26-year-old is looking to score his first goal in the month of December, since he has not scored since November 26.
 
1:52 PM

Watch out for this Wolves player

Rubén Neves stands out in the team of the "wolves", who comes from playing the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Portugal national team. The 25-year-old midfielder has scored four goals so far this season.
1:47 PM

How does Gillingham arrive?

Gillingham currently plays in League Two, the fourth tier of English football. In their last match they have just advanced to the third round of the FA Cup after winning 3-2 and knocking out Dagenham Red thanks to a goal in injury time. They are currently bottom of League Two with 14 points, just one point shy of the relegation places. This team has won only one match out of the last five they have played.
1:42 PM

How are Wolves coming along?

Wolves arrive after playing two friendlies during this period in which they drew 1-1 against Empoli and beat C & aacute; diz by 3-4. However, in the most recent match they lost 0-2 against Arsenal. They have now gone five consecutive matches in the English league without a win. Right now they are at the bottom of the Premier League with 10 points and four points away from the relegation zone. The poor results have already caused the change of coach, Davis Steve will no longer sit and Lopetegui will make his debut with his fans.
1:37 PM

Background

A total of 11 times Wolves and Gillingham have met with a favorable balance for Wolves who have won five times, four times Gillingham have won and the other two remaining clashes ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2014 in a match that Gillingham won 1-0 and was in League One. They have only met once in the EFL Carabao Cup and it was in 2002 in the round of 32 in which Gillingham won by the narrowest of margins.
1:32 PM

Venue: The match will be played at Molineux Stadium, which was inaugurated on September 2, 1989 and has a capacity of 32050 spectators.

1:27 PM

Preview of the match

Wolves and Gillingham will meet in the round of 16 of the EFL Carabao Cup.
 
1:22 PM

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Wolves vs Gillingham in EFL Carabao Cup

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo