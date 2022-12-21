Laos vs Vietnam LIVE (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Laos defined!
Vietnam set!
Speak up, Michael Weiss!
Speak up Park!
"Nothing special. In the last 5 years, the vast majority of players have been with me and stabilized their game. As in other tournaments, I'm preparing in the same way. Players are also prepared mentally. But the first game is always difficult, like Argentina in the World Cup."
About the list of 23 players, I informed the federation. According to the regulations of the tournament organizers, we can change 6 hours before the start of the match. As for the case of Bui. Tien Dung, he is still on the 23-man roster for the AFF Cup."
"We have closely monitored Bui Tien Dung. We have tested Covid-19 from two different units to compare. When the team returns to Hanoi, Bui Tien Dung will join the team again."
"For me, from the first day or the last tournament, every day is the first day. The mentality and the preparation are the same. I don't want to change the way I behave in the final tournament. . I never said that this was my last award, it had to be that way. The media shouldn't talk about this concept."
Watch Laos vs Vietnam Live Score Here
Speak up, Michael Weiss!
"Coach Park did his job very well during the five years to the end of the year. ahead of the Vietnamese national team. Currently, this team has many quality players, the team's organization is also very important. Good. Of course, Vietnam – You are a champion contender. But we will try to show the best we can, with positive energy. Laos is not going to give up, it is not going to leave Vietnam. "It's easy to win", added coach Weiss. We don’t sit at home sleeping, but carefully preparing for the game. The team analyzed our matches and those of the opponent. We found a way to execute counterattacks."
"They are title contenders, but we will try to show our best with the under-23s, as well as some older players. We are looking to the future, trying to experience as much as we can. This will make it difficult for the Vietnamese team", said coach Michael Weiss.
" Is it true that Billy hasn't played in a while? long time. he is a dangerous player, with technique and experience. The attacker moves well so the ball can go to the right place."
"We watched the Vietnamese team’s games in detail, trying to figure out how to deal with the Vietnamese team’s tactics. 2 months of preparation. The players played a friendly match against Thailand U23. The Laos team has strength and stamina. Now we have to choose the right approach to the match."
''The national championship of Vietnam; It is very strong, so they can select a lot of players. Its youth training system is also important. strong. I need say a lot about the Vietnamese national team. They are championship contenders."
Laos likely!
How do you get to Laos?
Hang-Seo Park
Vietnam likely!
How does Vietnam arrive?
AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
Will it be? to 14º edition of the tournament that is It is contested between teams from South East Asia and is the most popular event in the world. It has been held every year since 1996. The first edition took place in 1996, a year ago. 26 years ago, when Thailand beat Malaysia 1-0 in Singapore.
Thailand is currently the world's largest country. of the tournament with six titles, followed by Singapore with four, Vietnam with two and Malaysia with one title. The last edition in 2020, in Singapore, Thailand beat Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate in a two-game duel (4-0 and 2-2).
In this edition, there will be two stadiums in Malaysia, three in Singapore, two in Cambodia, two in Thailand, one in Vietnam, one in Myanmar and one in the Philippines .
The tournament is on! Course is scheduled to start on December 17th at the end of the year. January 16, with home and away games.