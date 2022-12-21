Laos vs Vietnam LIVE (0-0)
Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:06 AM3 minutes ago

Laos defined!

Souvannasagso; Sangvilay, Siphogphan, Chanhthalagsy, Viengkham; Xaypnya, Kounthomphone, Vongchiengkham; Kektkeophomphone, Wenpaserth, Luenthala.
7:04 AM5 minutes ago

Vietnam set!

Lam; Tan Tai, Duy Manh, Ngonc Hai, Van Hau, Chung; Duc, Dung Do, Quang Hai; Linh, Duc.
7:03 AM6 minutes ago

Speak up, Michael Weiss!

"The Vietnamese national team is a strong team with a clear and well-organized tactical system", said coach Michael Weiss, from the Lao national team.
7:00 AM9 minutes ago

Speak up Park!

“We know that the Laos national team is led by the German coach, appointed in 2022. They have 4 matches led by Mr. Michael Weiss. I didn't watch 2 games in September, but I watched 2 games.''

"Nothing special. In the last 5 years, the vast majority of players have been with me and stabilized their game. As in other tournaments, I'm preparing in the same way. Players are also prepared mentally. But the first game is always difficult, like Argentina in the World Cup."

About the list of 23 players, I informed the federation. According to the regulations of the tournament organizers, we can change 6 hours before the start of the match. As for the case of Bui. Tien Dung, he is still on the 23-man roster for the AFF Cup."

"We have closely monitored Bui Tien Dung. We have tested Covid-19 from two different units to compare. When the team returns to Hanoi, Bui Tien Dung will join the team again."

"For me, from the first day or the last tournament, every day is the first day. The mentality and the preparation are the same. I don't want to change the way I behave in the final tournament. . I never said that this was my last award, it had to be that way. The media shouldn't talk about this concept."

2:00 AM5 hours ago

Watch Laos vs Vietnam Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Laos vs Vietnam match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
1:55 AM5 hours ago

Speak up, Michael Weiss!

"Needless to say, everyone knows that Vietnam is one of the best countries in the world. You have many chances to win tomorrow's match. They are also candidates to win the AFF Cup this year", said coach Weiss.

"Coach Park did his job very well during the five years to the end of the year. ahead of the Vietnamese national team. Currently, this team has many quality players, the team's organization is also very important. Good. Of course, Vietnam –   You are a champion contender. But we will try to show the best we can, with positive energy. Laos is not going to give up, it is not going to leave Vietnam. "It's easy to win", added coach Weiss.     We don’t sit at home sleeping, but carefully preparing for the game. The team analyzed our matches and those of the opponent. We found a way to execute counterattacks."

"They are title contenders, but we will try to show our best with the under-23s, as well as some older players. We are looking to the future, trying to experience as much as we can. This will make it difficult for the Vietnamese team", said coach Michael Weiss.

"    Is it true that Billy hasn't played in a while? long time.   he is a dangerous player, with technique and experience. The attacker moves well so the ball can go to the right place." 

"We watched the Vietnamese team’s games in detail, trying to figure out how to deal with the Vietnamese team’s tactics. 2 months of preparation. The players played a friendly match against Thailand U23. The Laos team has strength and stamina. Now we have to choose the right approach to the match."

''The national championship of Vietnam;   It is very strong, so they can select a lot of players. Its youth training system is also important. strong.   I need say a lot about the Vietnamese national team. They are championship contenders."

1:50 AM5 hours ago

Laos likely!

Thilavong; Pomsabanh, Kaham, Sangvilay, Inthavong, Douagmaity; Souvanny, Khochalem, Phommathep, Bounkong; Kelkeophomphone.
1:45 AM5 hours ago

How do you get to Laos?

  number 187 in the FIFA ranking, one of the last selections. The team arrives at the tournament with three consecutive defeats in the friendlies in which it played in preparation for the competition. In the last AFF Championship, it was last in the group with Indonesia, Vietnam itself, Malaysia and Cambodia.
1:40 AM5 hours ago

Hang-Seo Park

Vietnam coach Hang-Seo Park has a good track record in the team. It arrived in 2017 and until now. At the moment, it has 31 games, with 20 wins, six draws and only five defeats, an average of 2.13 points earned per game.
1:35 AM6 hours ago

Vietnam likely!

Van Lam; Bull Tien Dung, Duy Manh, Viet Anh; Chung, Nguyen, Tuan Anh, Dung Do,  Nguyen Phong; Hal Pham, Van Toan.
1:30 AM6 hours ago

How does Vietnam arrive?

 Vietnam    number 96º in the FIFA ranking; The team arrives at the competition with five straight victories, joining friendlies against national teams and clubs. In the last official competition, in the Qualifiers for World Cup, the team was in ú ;last in group b with just four points from 10 games, watching Saudi Arabia and Japan ;o keep the vacancies for the World Cup in Qatar.
1:25 AM6 hours ago

AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

  the former Suzuki Cup, where it changed its name due to sponsorship.   a championship of selections affiliated to the; AFF, Asian Football Federation.

Will it be? to 14º edition of the tournament that is It is contested between teams from South East Asia and is the most popular event in the world. It has been held every year since 1996. The first edition took place in 1996, a year ago. 26 years ago, when Thailand beat Malaysia 1-0 in Singapore.

Thailand is currently the world's largest country.   of the tournament with six titles, followed by Singapore with four, Vietnam with two and Malaysia with one title. The last edition in 2020, in Singapore, Thailand beat Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate in a two-game duel (4-0 and 2-2).

In this edition, there will be two stadiums in Malaysia, three in Singapore, two in Cambodia, two in Thailand, one in Vietnam, one in Myanmar and one in the Philippines .

The tournament is on! Course is scheduled to start on December 17th at the end of the year. January 16, with home and away games.

 

Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
1:20 AM6 hours ago

The game will be played at New Laos National Stadium

The Laos vs Vietnam game will be played at New Laos National Stadium, with a capacity of 25.000 people.
1:15 AM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup: Laos vs Vietnam live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo