Summary and highlights of Myanmar 0-1 Malaysia in Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup AFF 2022

LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
MATCH ENDS: MALAYSIA EARNS ITS FIRST THREE POINTS
How Faisal Halim scored the goal
90'
Hazmi saves Win's penalty to keep Malaysia in front
88'
The referee whistles a penalty for Myanmar committed by Nazeem that could tie the match.
75'
15 minutes left in the match with a small lead for the Malaysian team
66'
Myanmar seeks to equalize the match, the long shot hit a Malaysian player and there was a corner.
60'
Thiha arrived too late and was given a yellow card by the referee;
GOOOAALL
Faisal Halim put Malaysia ahead after scoring the first goal after beating the goalkeeper one-on-one;
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The second 45 minutes started with changes in both teams, with Malaysia's Tuck and Myanmar's Khant
END OF THE FIRST PART
45'
The referee has added five minutes of time;
41'
First change due to injury for Myanmar: Maung leaves and Ye Yint replaces him.
37'
Nanda is lying on the field of play.
27'
Kyaw receives first caution of the match
21'
Another one more for Myanmar, this one for Aung who shot wide of the goal;
18'
Mann's shot is blocked by a defender
14'
Hazmi was very attentive to avoid the Myanmar occasion.
6'
First minutes without chances
THE GAME BEGAN
The eventful meeting started following a clash of heads
The players take the field
The 22 players are already on the field, before the start of the match both national anthems will be played.
How did Malaysia do in the last edition?
In the last edition, Malaysia finished third in the group but could not reach the semifinals after being beaten in points by Vietnam and Indonesia.
How did Myanmar do in the last edition?
In the last edition held in 2020, the Myanmar national team finished fourth in Group A and failed to advance to the semifinal round.
How was the first day of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup?
On the first day of the competition, Cambodia won 3-2 against the Philippines and Thailand defeated Brunei 5-0;
Afterwards there will be a Laos vs Vietnam
Today, after this match, there will be another group B match between Laos and Vietnam, a match that can also be followed here on VAVEL.
Confirmed teams
These are the starting lineups for Myanmar and Malaysia;
1 hour
In 1 hour it will start The match between Myanmar and Malaysia, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match will be available on the Internet. follow here in Vavel
Stay tuned to follow Myanmar vs Malaysia
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Myanmar vs Malasi, as well as the latest news from the Thuwunna Stadium. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
How to watch Myanmar vs Malaysia?
If you want to watch Myanmar vs Malaysia live on TV you can follow the match on MNC Soccer Channel.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Myanmar vs Malaysia match?
This is the start time of the match between in several countries:
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Malaysia
Darren Lok scored 12 goals last season for Petaling Jaya City in the 22 matches he played. The 31-year-old striker has played 10 games for the Malaysian side, scoring three goals and assisting twice.
Watch out for this player in Myanmar
Win Naing Tun currently plays for Yangon United in the league of his country and has played eight matches with his national team and has scored one goal, this was in the qualification for the Asia Cup in which he scored. He has also played several matches with the team of the lower category in which he played two matches and scored five goals.
How does Malaysia arrive?
Malaysia has just played two friendlies during this 2022 in which they defeated Maldives and Cambodia. During the month of September they disputed the King Cup in which they defeated Thailand in the semifinals in the penalty shootout, although they lost in the penalty shootout in the final against Tajikistan. They also managed to qualify for the Asian Cup this year by finishing second in the group with six points and being the third best runner-up.
How does Myanmar arrive?
Myanmar arrives after playing three friendly matches where they lost against Thailand and with Hong Kong they played two matches, in one they drew and in the other they lost. They also did not win any match they played in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers where they finished last in the group with zero points, two goals scored and 12 conceded. The last time this team won was more than a year ago in the group stage of the AFF Suzuki Cup where they beat East Timor 2-0.
Background
A total of 53 training sessions have been played between Myanmar and Malaysia, with a favorable balance for Malaysia, which has won 23 times, while Myanmar has won 20 times. The other 10 matches ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was precisely in 2018 in this same competition in the group stage in which Malaysia won 3-0. Although this has been the only victory of the Malaysian team in the last five duels between these two teams.
Venue: The match will be played at the Thuwunna Stadium located in Yangon, which was inaugurated in 1985 and has a capacity of 32,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Myanmar and Malaysia meet in the first day of the group stage of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. These two teams are in group B with Vietnam, Singapore and Laos;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Myanmar vs Malaysia in Mitsubishi Electric Cup AFF 2022
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.