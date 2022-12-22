Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and Copa del Rey Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Arenteiro vs Atlético Madrid online live stream
Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams on Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid, match corresponding to the second round of the Copa del Rey?
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 22:00 hours
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 17:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 PM
India: 14:00 PM
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 PM
Australia: 17:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 3:00 PM
Statements Arenteiro
"We had it clear from the beginning. We got in touch with the Federation and we did everything that had to be fulfilled. It would have been very easy for us to make any excuse and go to a bigger field like O Couto, San Lázaro or even go to Pontevedra or Vigo to make a bigger box office, but then we would distort ourselves a competition as beautiful as the Copa del Rey that allows big teams to come to fields like ours. The clubs' histories are written in their town, in their city."
"When you call a club and the first person to pick up the phone is the president... there is something going on. There are eight or nine of us on the board who don't make a living from soccer. The Arenteiro is a more professional club in staff than in Board, we do not have one for commercial, another for Human Resources.... These days we have to organize, organize and organize, it is important for the team to be oblivious to what is happening and to dedicate itself to what it does best, which is to play. The stadium is the way it is, it is very old and the facilities are very austere, this match brings a lot of work behind it, but last year we already overcame the biggest obstacle and in the end every improvement you make will remain".
How does Atlético Madrid arrive?
How does Arenteiro arrive?