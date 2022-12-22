Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and Copa del Rey Match
Image: Atletico Madrid

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM13 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Arenteiro vs Atlético Madrid

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio de Espiñedo. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
9:55 AM18 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Arenteiro vs Atlético Madrid online live stream

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams on Blue to Go App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

9:50 AM23 minutes ago

What time is the match Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid, match corresponding to the second round of the Copa del Rey?

This is the kick-off time for the Arenteiro vs Atletico Madrid match on December 22, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 17:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00 hours

Brazil: 17:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 22:00 hours

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 17:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 PM

India: 14:00 PM 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 PM

Australia: 17:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 PM

9:45 AM28 minutes ago

Statements Arenteiro

Argimiro Arnotes, representative of the town within the team, spoke before this important meeting: I ran again and they didn't want me. I keep very good memories of the time of mayor, you fix many problems to many people. But of course you do not give the joy that being president of a club that is doing well. O Carballiño, through the Arenteiro Sports Club, is on the national soccer map. What is achieved with soccer is not achieved with any other event. Logically it is publicity for our town and it is very satisfactory because I know what it means for the hotel business, the commerce... That someone has the curiosity at some point to come to Carballiño because it sounds that the Arenteiro played against Valencia or Atletico is a way to promote our products, our gastronomy, our octopus feira, our temple of the Vera Cruz..."

"We had it clear from the beginning. We got in touch with the Federation and we did everything that had to be fulfilled. It would have been very easy for us to make any excuse and go to a bigger field like O Couto, San Lázaro or even go to Pontevedra or Vigo to make a bigger box office, but then we would distort ourselves a competition as beautiful as the Copa del Rey that allows big teams to come to fields like ours. The clubs' histories are written in their town, in their city."

"When you call a club and the first person to pick up the phone is the president... there is something going on. There are eight or nine of us on the board who don't make a living from soccer. The Arenteiro is a more professional club in staff than in Board, we do not have one for commercial, another for Human Resources.... These days we have to organize, organize and organize, it is important for the team to be oblivious to what is happening and to dedicate itself to what it does best, which is to play. The stadium is the way it is, it is very old and the facilities are very austere, this match brings a lot of work behind it, but last year we already overcame the biggest obstacle and in the end every improvement you make will remain".

9:40 AM33 minutes ago

How does Atlético Madrid arrive?

Atlético arrives after beating Almazán two goals to zero in the first round of the Cup, so they will be looking to continue advancing well in this competition.

 

9:35 AM38 minutes ago

How does Arenteiro arrive?

Arenteiro arrives to this duel after a one-goal draw against Zamora in their last league match.

9:30 AM43 minutes ago

The match will be played at the Espiñedo Stadium.

The match Arenteiro vs Atlético Madrid will be played at the Espiñedo Stadium, located in Ourense, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
9:25 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Arenteiro vs Atlético Madrid, corresponding to the third round of the Copa del Rey. The match will take place at the Espiñedo Stadium, at 15:00.
VAVEL Logo