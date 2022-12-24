Celtic vs St. Johnstone: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Scottish Premiership Match
Photo: Celtic

How and where to watch the Celtic vs St. Johnstone match live?

If you want to watch the game Celtic vs St. Johnstone live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: CelticTV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Celtic vs St. Johnstone match for Scottish Premiership?

This is the start time of the gameCeltic vs St. Johnstone of 24th December 2022 in several countries:

Photo: St. Johnstone
Speak up, Callum Davidson!

"Traveling to parkhead is always a big challenge. For me, the key is getting the right balance between offense and defense. We struggle to keep the ball in our game here at McDiarmid, so that's something we want to build on going into this game.

Celtic love to put players forward and we need to try and stop the balls getting to their key players. However, we are on a brilliant run of form. We're going into the game with a six-game unbeaten run, we need to take that confidence into Saturday and hopefully get something positive."

Probable lineup for St. Johnstone

Parish; Brown, Gordon, Considine; Phillips; McLennan, Wotherspoon, Carey, Wright; May, Clark.
St. Johnstone's Situation

Callum Davidson will be without Chris Kane with a knee injury, Callum Booth with a hamstring injury, and Murray Davidson with a sprained ankle. And, due to a contractual loan issue, Adam Montgomery will not be able to play against Celtic, his home club.
Speak up, O'Riley!

"They (St. Johnstone) are hard to beat like most teams in this league, they set up in a certain way to stop us rather than win the game in my opinion. It's hard for them to have many players behind the ball, so our speed and ball circulation needs to be high and that should help us.S ab we know what we need to do and you saw against Aberdeen how extreme it was with nine players behind their area, but we won that game, so we proved we can break teams down. 

It may take a while, but if we can commit to our soccer, it should work out in the end. Everyone knows where they need to be, the structure is very clear and we work hard on it every day in training, so there's no real excuse for being in the wrong position that goes for all of us."

Probable lineup for Celtic

Hart; Taylor, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Bernabei; McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate; Abada, Jota, Furuhashi.
Celtic's Situation

Anthony Ralston is a doubt for Ange Postecoglou. The defender felt a discomfort during the victory over Livingston, last Wednesday (21). James McCarthy continues with a hamstring problem.
Latest Results

Ross County 1-2 St. Johnstone (Scottish Premiership)

St. Johnstone 1-1 Motherwell (Scottish Premiership) 

St. Mirren 2-2 St. Johnstone (Scottish Premiership) 

St. Johnstone 2-1 Rangers (Scottish Premiership) 

St. Johnstone 1-0 Kilmarnock (Scottish Premiership) 

Hibernian 1-2 St. Johnstone (Scottish Premiership) 

Livingston 1-0 St. Johnstone (Scottish Premiership) 

St. Johnstone 1-2 Celtic (Scottish Premiership) 

Kilmarnock 2-1 St. Johnstone (Scottish Premiership) 

Dundee United 1-2 St. Johnstone (Scottish Premiership) 

The Saints

St. Johnstone is fifth in the competition with 24 points, one point behind third place Aberdeen. 
Latest Results

Celtic 2-1 Livingston (Scottish Premiership)

Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic  (Scottish Premiership)

Rennes 4-3 Celtic (Friendly) 

Everton 1-0 Celtic (Friendly) 

Sydney FC 2-1 Celtic (Friendly) 

Celtic 2-1  Ross Count (Scottish Premiership)

Motherwell 1-2 Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Celtic 4-2 Dundee United (Scottish Premiership)

Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic (Champions League)

Livingston 0-3 Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

The Hoops

Leaders by a wide margin, Celtic own 48 points, nine points clear of second-place Rangers. In 17 games, The Hoops have won 16 and lost only one, specifically, to St. Mirren, 2-0, on September 18.
Eye on the Game

Celtic Glasgow vs St. Johnstone, live this Saturday (24), at the Celtic Park at 7:30 am ET, for the Scottish Premiership. The match is valid for the 18th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Scottish Premiership match: Celtic vs St. Johnstone Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
