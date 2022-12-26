Crystal Palace vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Fulham in Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Crystal Palace vs Fulham match in the Premier League.
What time is Crystal Palace vs Fulham match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Fulham of December 26th, in several countries:
México: 09:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 11:00 horas
Chile: 10:00 horas
Colombia: 09:00 horas
Perú: 09:00 horas
EE.UU.: 10:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 09:00 horas
Uruguay: 11:00 horas
Paraguay: 10:00 horas
España: 16:00 horas
Where and how to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham and liveThe match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham in streaming, it will be available on Blue To Go and Paramount Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 40th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as Crystal Palace have it in their favor with 15 wins, 15 draws and 9 for Fulham.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between the two teams, the dominance has been total for Crystal Palace, who have 3 wins and 2 draws, leaving Fulham without a win.
Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham, 28 Feb, 2021, English Premier League
Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace, 24 Oct, 2020, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham, 2 Feb, 2019, English Premier League
Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace, 11 Aug, 2018, England Premier League
Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace, 1 Aug, 2015, Friendly
How are Crystal Palace doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have only had one win in the last matches, being the 2-1 against Real Valladolid in a friendly match, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in the beginning of this tournament.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid, 16 Dec, 2022, Friendly
Napoli 3-1 Crystal Palace, 11 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
Crystal Palace 2-2 Trabzonspor, 7 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
Crystal Palace 0-0 Botafogo, 3 Dec, 2022, Friendly
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace, 12 Nov, 2022, English Premier League
How are Fulham coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have only had one win in the last matches, their best result was the 2-3 against Leeds United, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this start of the tournament.
Fulham 1-1 West Ham United, 17 Dec, 2022, Friendly
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United, 13 Nov, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester City 2-1 Fulham, 5 Nov, 2022, English Premier League
Fulham 0-0 Everton, 29 Oct, 2022, English Premier League
Leeds United 2-3 Fulham, 23 Oct, 2022, England Premier League
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player
The English striker, Wilfried Zaha has had a good performance, being the main player of the team in this preseason, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, the English striker played in 13 games scoring 6 goals and 2 assists
Watch out for this Fulham player
The Serbian attacker, Aleksandar Mitrovic, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 12 games, scoring 9 goals in the last tournament, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the opportunities and show that he is to break the rival goals.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Crystal Palace vs Fulham Premier League match. The match will take place at Selhurst Park Stadium, at 09:00.