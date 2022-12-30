Myanmar vs Laos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup 2022
Photo: Sportstars

6:18 PM32 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Myanmar vs Laos

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Myanmar vs Laos, as well as the latest information from the Thuwunna Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
6:13 PM37 minutes ago

How to watch Myanmar vs Laos?

If you want to watch the Myanmar vs Laos match live you can follow it on You Tube

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

6:08 PM42 minutes ago

What time is the Myanmar vs Laos match?

This is the start time of the match between in several countries:

Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.

6:03 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player in Laos

Chony Wenpaserth currently plays as a striker for Ezra. The 20-year-old striker started the first game of this tournament and already knows what it's like to score for his national team this year as he scored in the friendly against Bruné i. He has started all three of his team's matches in this tournament.
Photo: Getty Images
5:58 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player in Myanmar

Maung Lwin is the top scorer of this team as he has scored two goals in this tournament. Both goals were scored against Singapore in the most recent encounter, although they were not enough to prevent his team's defeat. The 27-year-old striker plays for Lamphun Warrior where he has scored one goal and two assists so far this season;

Photo: Getty Images
5:53 PMan hour ago

How does Laos arrive?

The national team of Laos has only played a total of six friendly matches during this 2022, winning three and losing three. They have lost all three matches they have played in this championship, the first two of them by a landslide against Malaysia and Vietnam and the most recent 0-2 against Singapore, which they won to earn three points. This team, which is looking to say goodbye with at least one goal in favor, is at the bottom of the group with 0 points and without options to advance to the semifinals;
5:48 PMan hour ago

How does Myanmar arrive?

Myanmar arrives after playing three friendly matches where they lost against Thailand and with Hong Kong they played two matches, in one they drew and in the other they lost. They also did not win any match they played in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers where they finished last in the group with zero points, two goals scored and 12 conceded. The last time this team won was more than a year ago in the group stage of the AFF Suzuki Cup where they beat East Timor 2-0. They have lost both matches they have played in this tournament, first by the minimum against Malaysia and then they were beaten by Singapore (3-2). Right now they are fourth in the group and to have any chance in the last round they are obliged to win.
5:43 PMan hour ago

Background

A total of 16 times these two teams have met with a favorable balance for Myanmar who has won on 13 occasions while three times the match has ended in a draw. While Laos will be looking to win for the first time in this duel. The last time they met was in this tournament in 2018 in the group stage in which Myanmar won 1-3.
5:38 PMan hour ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Thuwunna Stadium located in Yangon, which was inaugurated in 1985 and has a capacity of 32,000 spectators.

Photo: Goalzz
5:33 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Myanmar and Laos will meet on the fourth day of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup. Both teams are in Group B along with Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.
 
5:28 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Myanmar vs Laos in the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 Cup.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
 
