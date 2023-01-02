Philippines vs Indonesia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

Don't miss a detail Philippines vs Indonesia match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
Speak up, Josep Ferre!

"We are playing at home. We are going to face a strong team, namely Indonesia after [the Philippines] lost to Thailand. We have to show the best version of the team, we have to play well and have a good match. Of course we want to win this match," said Ferre.

"I think there are four teams, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, that will be the toughest competitors in this tournament," commented Ferre.

Philippines likely!

Mendoza; Lyngbo, Tabinas, Aguinaldo, Minegishi; Amita, Daniels, Bias, Schorock, Galantes; Hartmann.
How do you get to the Philippines?

The Philippines arrives for the confrontation already! is eliminated with only three points in three games. The team, despite winning, is unable to reach Indonesia, in second place, which has seven points.
Speak, Asnawi Mangkualam!

“This is the place to be! It’s a much-anticipated match and there will be there are many fans at the game. We are not going to let the fans down,” said Asnawi, who plays for K League 2 side Ansan Greeners.

“I don“I don“t know if it’s going to rain, but whatever the case, we’ll play as well as we can.”

“Thailand is the world’ It's the best team in the region right now, but for us, we have to prepare ourselves to be in the best possible condition”, added Tae-yong.

“We have to focus and be better at the game ahead of us.”

“I last played in mid-October. So I think the situation is right. It's almost the same as my friends (in League 1, ed). And my condition before the training camp in Bali was not good," Asnawi said.

“But now my friends and I feel the atmosphere of the match. In the first game it was difficult because it was a long time without playing 90 minutes. However, in tomorrow's game; (Today), all the players are in good condition and ready to play," added the 23-year-old.

 

“The trainer gives a This will give some players a rest. That way, we will be fresher. I think everyone is very prepared to fight against Thailand.  It’s an important match for us. If we beat them, we can finish in first place. So we’ll see'', said Jordi.

Indonesia likely!

Fadillah; Ridho, Baggott, Irianto; Sayuri, Vikri, Kambuaya, Rifai; Sulaeman, Ramdani, Drajad.
How do you get to Indonesia?

Indonesia arrives for the confrontation with three games of unbeaten record, with two wins and one draw. There are seven points conquered and at the moment, it occupies the 2nd; Group A placement.
AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The former Suzuki Cup, where it changed its name due to sponsorship.   a championship of selections affiliated to the; AFF, Asian Football Federation.

Will it be? to 14º edition of the tournament that is It is contested between teams from South East Asia and is the most popular event in the world. It has been held every year since 1996. The first edition took place in 1996, a year ago. 26 years ago, when Thailand beat Malaysia 1-0 in Singapore.

Thailand is currently the world's largest country.   of the tournament with six titles, followed by Singapore with four, Vietnam with two and Malaysia with one title. The last edition in 2020, in Singapore, Thailand beat Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate in a two-game duel (4-0 and 2-2).

In this edition, there will be two stadiums in Malaysia, three in Singapore, two in Cambodia, two in Thailand, one in Vietnam, one in Myanmar and one in the Philippines .

The tournament is on! Course is scheduled to start on December 17th at the end of the year. January 16, with home and away games.

Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
The game will be played at Rizal Memorial Stadium RotasSalvar

The Philippines vs Indonesia game will be played at Rizal Memorial Stadium, with a capacity of 12.873 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup: Philippines vs Indonesia live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
