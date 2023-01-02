Philippines vs Indonesia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Philippines vs Indonesia Live Score Here
Speak up, Josep Ferre!
"I think there are four teams, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, that will be the toughest competitors in this tournament," commented Ferre.
Speak, Asnawi Mangkualam!
"I don't know if it's going to rain, but whatever the case, we'll play as well as we can."
“Thailand is the world’ It's the best team in the region right now, but for us, we have to prepare ourselves to be in the best possible condition”, added Tae-yong.
“We have to focus and be better at the game ahead of us.”
“I last played in mid-October. So I think the situation is right. It's almost the same as my friends (in League 1, ed). And my condition before the training camp in Bali was not good," Asnawi said.
AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
Will it be? to 14º edition of the tournament that is It is contested between teams from South East Asia and is the most popular event in the world. It has been held every year since 1996. The first edition took place in 1996, a year ago. 26 years ago, when Thailand beat Malaysia 1-0 in Singapore.
Thailand is currently the world's largest country. of the tournament with six titles, followed by Singapore with four, Vietnam with two and Malaysia with one title. The last edition in 2020, in Singapore, Thailand beat Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate in a two-game duel (4-0 and 2-2).
In this edition, there will be two stadiums in Malaysia, three in Singapore, two in Cambodia, two in Thailand, one in Vietnam, one in Myanmar and one in the Philippines .
The tournament is on! Course is scheduled to start on December 17th at the end of the year. January 16, with home and away games.