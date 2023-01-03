Malaysia vs Singapore LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Malaysia vs Singapore live?
If you want to watch the game Malaysia vs Singapore live you can follow it on You Tube
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Malaysia vs Singapore?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Singapore
Shawal Anuar, who has scored 14 goals this season for his current club Hougang. The 31-year-old striker, who has two goals during this tournament, has four goals in the last six games;
Watch out for this player in Malaysia
Faisal Halim is the second top scorer in this tournament along with Filipino Daniels with three goals. The midfielder currently of Selangor scored a total of six goals last season. The 24-year-old has scored six goals in the last five games;
How does Singapore arrive?
The Singapore national team arrives after playing three friendly matches in which they knew all the signs, as they beat Maldives, drew against India and lost to Vietnam. While in the Asian Cup qualifiers they have been left out by finishing third with only three points. In their first match of this tournament they came from behind against Myanmar to take the first three points, while in their second match they won 0-2 against Laos and in their most recent match they played to a goalless draw against Vietnam. They do not win on their own to go through as group winners, but a draw would be enough for them to reach the semifinals.
How does Malaysia arrive?
Malaysia has just played two friendlies during this 2022 in which they defeated Maldives and Cambodia. During the month of September they disputed the King Cup in which they defeated Thailand in the semifinals in the penalty shootout, although they lost in the penalty shootout in the final against Tajikistan. They also qualified for the AFC Asian Cup this year by finishing second in the group with six points and the third best second place. In their first match of this tournament they defeated Myanmar by the narrowest of margins, in their second match they thrashed Laos 5-0, while they were thrashed by Vietnam. They are currently second in the group with six points and must win to advance to the group semifinals;
Background
The head-to-head record between Malaysia and Singapore is even, although Malaysia has one more win, with 21 in total, Singapore with 20 and also 20 matches ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in March 2022 in a friendly that Singapore won 2-1. They have not met in an AFF championship since 2014 in the group stage in which Malaysia won 1-3.
Venue: The match will be played at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium located in Malaysia and has a capacity of 18,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Malaysia and Singapore meet in the fifth round of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup. Both teams are in Group B along with Vietnam, Myanmar and Laos;
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match.