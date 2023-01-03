Vietnam vs Myanmar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
“I am also waiting to see which Group A opponent arrives next. to the semifinals. I also always say that I don’t know who I’ll be up against, but any team that enters is a winner. dignified and has good ability,” said Mr. Park.
“ It is good that we ended the year 2022 with a victory at home. a gift for the fans. Each match is unique. one step to; We are moving forward towards our goal,” said Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo.
“We also have to be careful as some players have an offensive yellow card, which means this could affect our team in the next match against Vietnam.
“The performance against Malaysia and Singapore was good and the team spirit is strong. huge. We want to win (this game against Laos) in front of our fans.”
Meanwhile, Weiss said “the team is looking forward to seeing you. improving, despite the three defeats”.
“It’s been tiring playing several games in a row, but we are still striving to get something done in this last game (against Myanmar)”, he added.
“I thought we played well against Singapore and really could have won that game, but for a few mistakes.”
"I want to emphasize that Myanmar is in the middle of the year. It is in the process of rebuilding the team to look for other tournaments, such as Olímpico, Sub-23. Team It is in transition with many new players.
Football in Myanmar has faced many difficulties because of the epidemic. However, everything continues to move in the right direction, according to the plan outlined."
AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
Will it be? to 14º edition of the tournament that is It is contested between teams from South East Asia and is the most popular event in the world. It has been held every year since 1996. The first edition took place in 1996, a year ago. 26 years ago, when Thailand beat Malaysia 1-0 in Singapore.
Thailand is currently the world's largest country. of the tournament with six titles, followed by Singapore with four, Vietnam with two and Malaysia with one title. The last edition in 2020, in Singapore, Thailand beat Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate in a two-game duel (4-0 and 2-2).
In this edition, there will be two stadiums in Malaysia, three in Singapore, two in Cambodia, two in Thailand, one in Vietnam, one in Myanmar and one in the Philippines .
The tournament is on! Course is scheduled to start on December 17th at the end of the year. January 16, with home and away games.