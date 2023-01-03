Vietnam vs Myanmar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

10:10 PMan hour ago

10:05 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Park Hang-seo!

"People always distinguish between the main team and the minor team. For me, every time I build a squad, I consider 2 people for each position. Over the last five years, I have tried to reduce the distance between players. Now that gap no longer exists.  It is a very good sign for Vietnamese football. I believe in the capacity of 23 players, whether there are games where they do their job well or not."

“I am also waiting to see which Group A opponent arrives next. to the semifinals. I also always say that I don’t know who I’ll be up against, but any team that enters is a winner. dignified and has good ability,” said Mr. Park.

“ It is good that we ended the year 2022 with a victory at home.  a gift for the fans. Each match is unique. one step to; We are moving forward towards our goal,” said Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo.

10:00 PMan hour ago

Vietnam likely!

Van Lam; Phong Hong, Tien Dung, Binh Nguyen, Hai, Hai Pham; Tuan Anh, Nguyen, Dung Do, Quang Chau; Thanh Vu.
9:55 PMan hour ago

How does Vietnam arrive?

 Vietnam; arrives for the confrontation with seven points and in the first place of Group B, already You are qualified for the next phase. But, the team still disputes the first place of the competition to take advantage in the second phase.
9:50 PMan hour ago

Speak, Antoine Hey!

“We had a few days of rest, but we have some players injured and also Nanda’s suspension meant that we only had 20 players in the squad,”

“We also have to be careful as some players have an offensive yellow card, which means this could affect our team in the next match against Vietnam.

“The performance against Malaysia and Singapore was good and the team spirit is strong. huge. We want to win (this game against Laos) in front of our fans.”

Meanwhile, Weiss said “the team is looking forward to seeing you. improving, despite the three defeats”.

“It’s been tiring playing several games in a row, but we are still striving to get something done in this last game (against Myanmar)”, he added.

“I thought we played well against Singapore and really could have won that game, but for a few mistakes.”

"I want to emphasize that Myanmar is in the middle of the year. It is in the process of rebuilding the team to look for other tournaments, such as Olímpico, Sub-23. Team   It is in transition with many new players.

Football in Myanmar has faced many difficulties because of the epidemic. However, everything continues to move in the right direction, according to the plan outlined."

9:45 PMan hour ago

Myanmar likely!

Nandar Oo; Htan, Yan Min Thu, Zeyar Lin, Zin Lwin; Moe aung, Min Oo, Kaung Khant; Hetet Aung, Maung Lwin, Kaung Mann.
9:40 PMan hour ago

How do you get to Myanmar?

Myanmar arrives for the last match of the first phase of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup eliminated with only one point in the three games played. The team has no more mathematical chances and only table in the final round.
9:35 PMan hour ago

AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The former Suzuki Cup, where it changed its name due to sponsorship.   a championship of selections affiliated to the; AFF, Asian Football Federation.

Will it be? to 14º edition of the tournament that is It is contested between teams from South East Asia and is the most popular event in the world. It has been held every year since 1996. The first edition took place in 1996, a year ago. 26 years ago, when Thailand beat Malaysia 1-0 in Singapore.

Thailand is currently the world's largest country.   of the tournament with six titles, followed by Singapore with four, Vietnam with two and Malaysia with one title. The last edition in 2020, in Singapore, Thailand beat Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate in a two-game duel (4-0 and 2-2).

In this edition, there will be two stadiums in Malaysia, three in Singapore, two in Cambodia, two in Thailand, one in Vietnam, one in Myanmar and one in the Philippines .

The tournament is on! Course is scheduled to start on December 17th at the end of the year. January 16, with home and away games.

9:30 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at My Dinh National Stadium

The Vietnam vs Myanmar game will be played at My Dinh National Stadium, with a capacity of 40.192 people.
9:25 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup: Vietnam vs Myanmar live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
