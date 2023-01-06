Indonesia vs Vietnam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup Match
Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:58 PM2 hours ago

Watch Indonesia vs Vietnam Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Indonesia vs Vietnam match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
10:53 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Shin Tae Yong!

"Certainly, once the coach has been replaced, the Indonesian national team will not change. automatically for the better," said Shin Tae-Yong.

<p>&quot;That means it takes time to get to the top. Now & Is it time to give Vietnam a good start? and we won't have any problems.&quot;</p>

<p>&quot;When Park Hang-Seo arrived, (Vietnam) also had achievements, although not many," said Shin Tae-Yong.< ;/p>

<p>&quot;However, their championship was progressing and matches ran normally at that time. But I came (I started training Indonesia) with a different situation.&quot;</p>

<p>&quot;As soon as I arrived, there was the Covid-19 pandemic and the championship stopped several times. So, there were a lot of problems&quot;, he said.</p>

<p>&quot;But now & It's time to play well against Vietnam. We are certainly not going to make this departure for Vietnam easy &quot;, he added.</p>

<p>&quot;So, Vietnam& & another group stage", said Shin Tae-Yong.</p>

<p>&quot;At least one or two goals, there will be more than one goal. There is a goal difference for winners and losers, commented the South Korean coach.</p>

 

10:48 PM2 hours ago

Indonesia likely!

Fadillah; Ridho, Baggott, Irianto; Sayuri, Vikri, Kambuaya, Rifai; Sulaeman, Ramdani, Drajad.
10:43 PM2 hours ago

How do you get to Indonesia?

Indonesia arrives at the confrontation with a campaign identical to Vietnam. There are three wins and a draw in the competition, where the team was in second place in Group A with 10 points, losing leadership in goal difference to Thailand. India.
10:38 PM2 hours ago

Open quotes!

Coach Park said after the last group match against Myanmar in the third match (3-0 win): “Looking at Indonesia's recent performance, coach Shin Tae-yong has naturalized many good players, and it is true that the players have developed his physique, tactical and technical capabilities.” He said: “Since I arrived, I haven't lost to Indonesia once.

The vice-president of the federation commented on coach Park, who will leave the technical command of Vietnam after the competition.

"The impression that coach Park Hang-seo has made over the past 5 years is huge. The replacement must have a plan to surpass this achievement," said Tran Anh Tu.

"In the new term, the role of the National Coaching Council is very important, especially when coach Park Hang-seo leaves the Vietnam team after the 2022 AFF Cup. looking for a head coach to replace Mr. Park based on the advice of the National Coach Council. I hope we find a good coach and can announce him as soon as Mr. Park leaves the team.

10:33 PM2 hours ago

Vietnam likely!

Van Lam; Phong Hong, Tien Dung, Binh Nguyen, Hai, Hai Pham; Tuan Anh, Nguyen, Dung Do, Quang Chau; Thanh Vu.
10:28 PM2 hours ago

How does Vietnam arrive?

 Vietnam; arrives for the confrontation with a record of four victories and only one draw in the competition. It ended at the top of Group B with 10 points, three more than Singapore, which wasted its chance in the last round of the first phase.
10:23 PM2 hours ago

AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The former Suzuki Cup, where it changed its name due to sponsorship.   a championship of selections affiliated to the; AFF, Asian Football Federation.

Will it be? to 14º edition of the tournament that is It is contested between teams from South East Asia and is the most popular event in the world. It has been held every year since 1996. The first edition took place in 1996, a year ago. 26 years ago, when Thailand beat Malaysia 1-0 in Singapore.

Thailand is currently the world's largest country.   of the tournament with six titles, followed by Singapore with four, Vietnam with two and Malaysia with one title. The last edition in 2020, in Singapore, Thailand beat Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate in a two-game duel (4-0 and 2-2).

 

In this edition, there will be two stadiums in Malaysia, three in Singapore, two in Cambodia, two in Thailand, one in Vietnam, one in Myanmar and one in the Philippines .

The tournament is on! Course is scheduled to start on December 17th at the end of the year. January 16, with home and away games.

Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
Photo: Disclosure/AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup
10:18 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

The Indonesia vs Vietnam game will be played at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, with a capacity of 77.193 people.
10:13 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup: Indonesia vs Vietnam live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo