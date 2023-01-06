Indonesia vs Vietnam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Indonesia vs Vietnam Live Score Here
Speak up, Shin Tae Yong!
<p>"That means it takes time to get to the top. Now & Is it time to give Vietnam a good start? and we won't have any problems."</p>
<p>"When Park Hang-Seo arrived, (Vietnam) also had achievements, although not many," said Shin Tae-Yong.< ;/p>
<p>"However, their championship was progressing and matches ran normally at that time. But I came (I started training Indonesia) with a different situation."</p>
<p>"As soon as I arrived, there was the Covid-19 pandemic and the championship stopped several times. So, there were a lot of problems", he said.</p>
<p>"But now & It's time to play well against Vietnam. We are certainly not going to make this departure for Vietnam easy ", he added.</p>
<p>"So, Vietnam& & another group stage", said Shin Tae-Yong.</p>
<p>"At least one or two goals, there will be more than one goal. There is a goal difference for winners and losers, commented the South Korean coach.</p>
The vice-president of the federation commented on coach Park, who will leave the technical command of Vietnam after the competition.
"The impression that coach Park Hang-seo has made over the past 5 years is huge. The replacement must have a plan to surpass this achievement," said Tran Anh Tu.
"In the new term, the role of the National Coaching Council is very important, especially when coach Park Hang-seo leaves the Vietnam team after the 2022 AFF Cup. looking for a head coach to replace Mr. Park based on the advice of the National Coach Council. I hope we find a good coach and can announce him as soon as Mr. Park leaves the team.
Will it be? to 14º edition of the tournament that is It is contested between teams from South East Asia and is the most popular event in the world. It has been held every year since 1996. The first edition took place in 1996, a year ago. 26 years ago, when Thailand beat Malaysia 1-0 in Singapore.
Thailand is currently the world's largest country. of the tournament with six titles, followed by Singapore with four, Vietnam with two and Malaysia with one title. The last edition in 2020, in Singapore, Thailand beat Indonesia 6-2 on aggregate in a two-game duel (4-0 and 2-2).
In this edition, there will be two stadiums in Malaysia, three in Singapore, two in Cambodia, two in Thailand, one in Vietnam, one in Myanmar and one in the Philippines .
The tournament is on! Course is scheduled to start on December 17th at the end of the year. January 16, with home and away games.