Chesterfield vs West Bromwich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the FA Cup Match
Photo: West Bromwich

5:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Chesterfield vs West Bromwich match live?

If you want to directly stream it: STAR+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Chesterfield vs West Bromwich match for FA Cup?

This is the start time of the game Chesterfield vs West Bromwich of 7th January 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: Star +

Bolivia 11 am: Star +

Brazil 12 pm: Star +

Chile 11 am: Star +

Colombia 10 am: Star +

Ecuador 10 am: Star +

USA 10 am ET: ESPN+

Mexico 10 am: Star +

Paraguay 11 am: Star +

Peru 10 am: Star +

Uruguay 12 pm: Star +

Venezuela 11 am: Star +

4:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Carlos Corberán!

"Participating in this tournament is always special because of the magic of the cup. It's very different from the championship. We will go into our game with a determination to stay in the FA Cup and to advance to the next round. This club has won the FA Cup five times and I spent some time with someone earlier this week who was involved in the last time Albion won the competition. 

We are very keen to continue to participate in the FA Cup. I always think it's important to use the past to continue to grow in the future. Knowing that this club has won the FA Cup five times before gives us a lot of determination when we take the field.  This shows how big West Bromwich Albion Football Club is. When you play for a big club, then you always have to give your best.

I think Chesterfield will be a very competitive team. They are a few leagues below us, but they are in the same round of the competition as us, so for me there is no difference. I know their coach, Paul Cook. I know him from his previous work in the league."

4:45 AMan hour ago
Photo: West Bromwich
4:40 AM2 hours ago

West Bromwich lineup

Button; Gardner-Hickman, O'Shea, Ajayi, Townsend; Molumby, Yokuslu; Diangana, Rogic, Grant; Thomas-Asante.
4:35 AM2 hours ago

West Bromwich's situation

Carlos Corberán will be without Kyle Bartley, who is recovering from a muscle injury, and Kean Bryan, with a cruciate ligament.
4:30 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Assistant Danny Webb!

"Gary Roberts and I went to see them play against Reading a few days ago. They are strong. I don't think I'm giving too much away by saying I think they're going to make some changes. I think they have to give credit to the coach. Whoever they bring in will certainly be strong. They are a good team. You can tell the vibe around the Hawthorns that there is a real buzz around the place. All the fans they bring here will not settle for an upset.

We are at home against a Championship team that is in very good form - there is a chance. I'm excited; we're looking forward to it. As I said before the Northampton game, I think it's a different kind of pressure. We all show up on a match day here at the stadium with a buzz and excitement from all the crowds and fans we have. Everyone is buzzing for the occasion.

It's like we're up against a Premier League team. If we don't show up or we don't rise to the challenge, then it's going to be a tough day. Just because it's the FA Cup, our approach doesn't change at all."

4:20 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Chesterfield

Fitzsimons; King, Grimes, Palmer, Clements; Jones, Oldaker; Asante, Mandeville, Dobra; Tshimanga.
4:15 AM2 hours ago

Chesterfield situation

Paul Cook will be back in charge after serving a suspension against Scunthorpe in the National League.
4:10 AM2 hours ago

Baggies

In the Championship, West Bromwich Albion is in ninth place with 38 points. The Baggies have a point difference to the first two teams in the playoffs zone, Millwall, in sixth, and Middlesbrough, fifth. In five games, they have won four and lost only once.
4:05 AM2 hours ago

Spireites

Chesterfield is in the English National League, fifth division, and is situated in third place, the playoff zone, with 49 points, sitting second and nine points behind first place Wrexham and Notts County respectively. The Spireites have won three and lost two of their last five games.
4:00 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Chesterfield vs West Bromwich live this Saturday (7), at the Technique Stadium at 10 am ET, for the FA Cup. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
3:55 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the FA Cup match: Chesterfield vs West Bromwich Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
