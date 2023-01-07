Chesterfield vs West Bromwich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Chesterfield vs West Bromwich match live?
What time is Chesterfield vs West Bromwich match for FA Cup?
Argentina 12 pm: Star +
Bolivia 11 am: Star +
Brazil 12 pm: Star +
Chile 11 am: Star +
Colombia 10 am: Star +
Ecuador 10 am: Star +
USA 10 am ET: ESPN+
Mexico 10 am: Star +
Paraguay 11 am: Star +
Peru 10 am: Star +
Uruguay 12 pm: Star +
Venezuela 11 am: Star +
Speak up, Carlos Corberán!
We are very keen to continue to participate in the FA Cup. I always think it's important to use the past to continue to grow in the future. Knowing that this club has won the FA Cup five times before gives us a lot of determination when we take the field. This shows how big West Bromwich Albion Football Club is. When you play for a big club, then you always have to give your best.
I think Chesterfield will be a very competitive team. They are a few leagues below us, but they are in the same round of the competition as us, so for me there is no difference. I know their coach, Paul Cook. I know him from his previous work in the league."
West Bromwich lineup
West Bromwich's situation
Speak up, Assistant Danny Webb!
We are at home against a Championship team that is in very good form - there is a chance. I'm excited; we're looking forward to it. As I said before the Northampton game, I think it's a different kind of pressure. We all show up on a match day here at the stadium with a buzz and excitement from all the crowds and fans we have. Everyone is buzzing for the occasion.
It's like we're up against a Premier League team. If we don't show up or we don't rise to the challenge, then it's going to be a tough day. Just because it's the FA Cup, our approach doesn't change at all."
👊 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄!#Spireites pic.twitter.com/iMeiWJuj6J — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) January 6, 2023
