Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

Tune in here Liverpool vs Wolves in FA Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Wolves match in the FA Cup.
What time is Liverpool vs Wolves match for FA Cup?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Wolves of January 07th, in several countries:
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Wolves live
The match will be broadcast on Telemundo, Universo, NBC Sports, USA Network, Peacock, futbol TV o SiriusXM FC.
If you want to watch Liverpool vs Wolves in streaming, it will be available on Telemundo, Universo, NBC Sports, USA Network, Peacock, futbol TV o SiriusXM FC..
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 15th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the Reds have the balance on their side with 12 wins, 1 for Wolves and 1 draw.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been for Liverpool, who have 5 wins, leaving 0 wins for Wolves and no draws.
Liverpool 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 22 May, 2022, English Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool, 4 Dec, 2021, England Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool, 15 Mar, 2021, English Premier League
Liverpool 4-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 6 Dec, 2020, English Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Liverpool 23 Jan, 2020, English Premier League
How are Liverpool coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very regular performance, as they have only known defeat in three occasions in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Leicester City after the break for the World Cup, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a regular streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this resumption of this tournament.
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool, 2 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City, 30 Dec, 2022, English Premier League
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool, 26 Dec, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool, 22 Dec, 2022, English League Cup
Liverpool 1-4 AC Milan, 16 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
How are Wolves coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Gillingham, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this start of the tournament.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Manchester United, Dec 31, 2022, English Premier League
Everton 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 26 Dec, 2022, English Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Gillingham, 20 Dec, 2022, English League Cup
Cadiz 3-4 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 14 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Arsenal, 12 Nov, 2022, English Premier League
Watch out for this Liverpool player
The Egyptian striker, Mohamed Salah, 30 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 17 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the tournament and 5 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Watch out for this Wolves player
The Portuguese midfielder, Rúben Neves, 25 years old, has had a good performance, the midfielder has played 16 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals and 0 assists in the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against the high caliber teammates he has.