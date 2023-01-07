Kuwait vs Qatar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gulf Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Kuwait vs Qatar Gulf Cup match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:15 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:15 hrs.
Brazil: 11:15 hrs.
Chile: 10:15 hrs.
Colombia: 10:15 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:15 hrs.
Spain: 17:15 hrs.
Mexico: 10:15 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:15 hrs.
Peru: 10:15 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:15 hrs.
England: 16: 15 hrs.
USA: 11:15 hrs.
Australia: 01:15 hrs.
India: 19:30 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Qatar
Ismaeel Mohammad, a 32-year-old striker who plays for Al Duhail in the Qatar league. He was a starter in two of the three matches played by the Qatari national team in the 2022 World Cup. He has made 69 appearances for Qatar, 34 starts and has scored four goals;
Watch out for this player in Kuwait
Faisal Al Harbi arrives after scoring against Lebanon from the penalty spot in the last friendly match. The 31-year-old midfielder currently plays for Al Kuwait, for whom he has scored one goal this season.
How does Qatar arrive?
The Qatari national team arrives after hosting the Qatar 2022 World Cup in which it was defeated by Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands in the group stage. They finished last in Group A with only one goal scored and seven conceded. The other matches they have played in this 2022 have been friendly matches.
How does Kuwait arrive?
Kuwait has just played two friendly matches, the first one defeated Lebanon and the second one was defeated by Iraq by the minimum (1-0). This team has been left out of the Asian Cup after finishing in third place with three points. They also previously played five friendly matches in which they beat Libya and Singapore, drew against Latvia and lost in a match against Malta.
Background
In the training sessions between Kuwait and Qatar, the former has a favorable balance with a total of 24 victories, while Qatar has won 19 times. While five duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2014 in a friendly match that the Qatari team won 3-0. Also that same year and with the same result, they met in the semifinal of the West Asian Cup;
Venue: The match will be played at the Al Minaa Olympic Stadium, a stadium located in Iraq that was built in 2011 and has a capacity of 30,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Kuwait and Qatar meet on the first day of the Gulf Cup group stage;
