Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FA Cup Match

How and where to watch the Blackpool - Nottingham Forest match live?
What time is Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest match for FA Cup?
This is the start time of the game Blackpool - Nottingham Forest of 07th January 2023 in several countries:
Argentina 14:00 pm: Star +
Bolivia 14:00 pm: Star +
Brazil 16:00 pm: Star +
Chile 14:00 pm: Star +
Colombia 14:00 pm: Star +
Ecuador 14:00 pm: Star +
USA 12:00 pm ET: Star +
Spain 2:00 am: Star +
Mexico 12:00 pm: Star +
Paraguay 14:00 pm: Star +
Peru 14:00 pm: Star +
Uruguay 14:00 pm: Star +
Venezuela 14:00 pm: Star +
Nottingham Forest
Interview
“Results and good performances are always the best thing for confidence, momentum and consistency and all these things are influential for success. We have to have a complete mindset of wanting to improve and never looking to take our foot off the accelerator. We played two games with good returns, but we have a lot of work to do to keep improving. An away FA Cup tie on a Saturday at 3pm and Blackpool are competing well in the Championship. It's probably the most classic FA Cup tie you can get at this stage and we're looking forward to it. We are a proud, historic club in England and we need to represent the FA Cup well for what it stands for. We'll go there with real positivity and intentions to do good, knowing it's going to be a tough game, but one we're looking forward to," said Steve Cooper.
Interview
"I think when you're in Ireland and you're 15 or 16, it's something that the teams I played for when I was younger, a lot of boys came. Unfortunately, I didn't get the chance, so I played in Ireland for a number of years and was very successful. there and luckily I have my chance now. I'm grateful to have played football for a few years in Ireland instead of coming so young and having to adapt and move away. Obviously now I'm a little bit more mature, a little bit older and I have a bit more experience and playing time so that benefited me by not coming so early. Coming in now I'm 22 so it's probably the right age and the right time for me. It's been really good , we (Shamrock Rovers) played in European football last year so it gives a taste of things to come, but it's completely different. The standard is very good in training and I had to adapt in the first few days, you have to get used to it with that because it's a bit shocking to the system. When I finished, I had a few weeks off and then I went straight back to training. I think the initial shock definitely got to me, but it will come with the games. I've never played at this level so I have to see when I step on the ground and play, before in my career I've played more games and become more comfortable and that's when you start to thrive. So I'm looking forward to it and can't wait. Let's see what happens tomorrow, it's a tough test, a tough draw. They're a Premier League team but to be fair to the FA Cup it's a new competition for me so any draw will be tough whether you're home or away whether you're playing a team from the higher leagues or higher lows, is a tough opponent. In Ireland we play a similar competition with the FA Cup and it's quite similar," said Lyons.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest in their last five Premier League games won 5 points. They beat Cristal Palace 1-0, drew with Brentford and Chelsea, lost to Arsenal and Manchester United.
There are 4 goals scored and 11 conceded. The Foresters are looking to reverse this situation and the confrontation against one of the worst placed in the 2nd division is ideal.
Blackpool
Blackpool's last victory was on October 29, 2022, facing Conventry City. After that match there were nine games and four draws. Still without defining anything concrete in the January window, Tangerinos are in the Championship relegation zone.
Head to Head
There are 115 years of clashes, with 86 games between Blackpool x Nottingham Forest. The Robin Hoods have won 32 times, there have been 27 draws and 27 Blackpool wins.
For the FA Cup the teams faced each other 22 times with an advantage for Forest, 11 wins, Bloomfield Road saw 11 duels with total balance, 5 wins for each side and a penalty shootout.
Eye on the Game
Blackpool - Nottingham Forest live this Saturday (07), at Bloomfield Road, at 10:00 am (Brasília time), for the FA Cup.
