Sampdoria vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Serie A Match

Follow here Sampdoria vs Napoli Live Score
How to watch Sampdoria vs Napoli Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:00 AM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Paramount +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Sampdoria vs Napoli: match for the in Serie A Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, January 8 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, January 8 2023.
|
13:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, January 8 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, January 8 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, January 8 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, January 8 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, January 8 2023..
|
18:00 hours
|
In Movistar Liga de Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Sunday, January 8 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In FuboTV Canada.
|
USA
|
Sunday, January 8 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In Paramount +.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, January 8 2023.
|
11:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, January 8 2023.
|
13:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, January 8 2023.
|
12:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, January 8 2023.
|
14:00 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, January 8 2023.
|
13:00 hours
|
In Star.
Last clashes
- Napoli 1-0 Sampdoria | January 9, 2022
- Napoli 4-0 Sampdoria | September 23, 2022
- Napoli 2-0 Sampdoria : April 11, 2022
- Napoli 2-1 Sampdoria : 13 December 2022
- Napoli 4-2 Sampdoria | 03 February 2022
Last duel won by Sampdoria was on September 2, 2018 from 3 goals to 1.
Possible Lineups
Hirving Lozano, Giovanni Simeone, Elif Elmas and Giacomo Raspadori were substituted.
For Sampdoria with a 3-4-1-2 started against Sassuolo with Audero, Amione, Nuytinck, Bereszynski, Leris, Viera, Rincon, Augello, Verre, Lammers and Gabbiadni.
Jeison Murillo, Nicola Murru and Daniele Montevago came on as substitutes.
Watch out for this Napoli player
Watch out for this Sampdoria player
How are Napoli coming?
The Partenopeos will have a complicated next day against Juventus and the round of 16 of the Italian Cup against Cremonese, they will return to the league to face Salernitana and the Blues will close against Roma.
Italian coach Luciano Spalleti spoke to the media prior to the game and had this to say.
"Our reaction in tomorrow's game will be important. In practice I saw the seriousness and professionalism necessary to continue with our work."
"We do not want to settle for the current classification, we are going to play every game as we have always done. Tomorrow we have a complicated match".
How does Sampdoria arrive?
In the return to Serie A, Sassuolo lost away to La Samp, with goals from Manolo Gabbiadini and Tommaso Augello.
Sampdoria is one of the teams that day after day are playing for relegation, they are with 9 points in the 18th position, behind them Cremonese and Hellas Verona. Their aspiration is to get out of that zone by beating Spezia, Sassuolo and Monza.
Their next games will be in the Italian Cup in the round of 16 against Fiorentina, Empoli, Udinese, Atalanta and Monza will be their next matches and they will need to get 3 points to overcome their problems.