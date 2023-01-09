Vietnam vs Indonesia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Vietnam vs Indonesia game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Vietnam vs Indonesia as well as the latest information from the My Dinh National Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
How to watch Vietnam vs Indonesia live?
If you want to watch the Vietnam vs Indonesia match live you can follow it on YouTube
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Vietnam vs Indonesia?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Indonesia
Marc Klok has two goals in this tournament. The 29-year-old striker plays for Persib, where he has one goal and two assists this season;
Watch out for this player in Vietnam
Nguyen Tien Linh is the top reference of this team in this tournament since he has already scored three goals. The 25-year-old midfielder, who plays for Binh Duong, scored in the last match of the group stage against Myanmar.
How does Indonesia arrive?
The Indonesian national team contested the final of this year's tournament in January in which they lost to Thailand, who won the first leg. In the Asian Cup qualifiers they managed to qualify for the Asian Cup by finishing second in the group with seven points and being among the five best second-placed teams. In their first match of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 Cup they beat Cambodia (2-1) by the narrowest of margins, while in the second match they ran away from home, beating Brunei 7-0. In the third, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Thailand and closed the group stage with a victory over the Philippines. They want to be again for the second consecutive year in the final of the AFF Championship.
How does Vietnam arrive?
The Vietnam National Team has played five friendlies in which it has won all of them: India (0-3), Singapore (0-4), Afghanistan (0-2), Borussia Dortmund (2-1) and the Philippines (1-0). They reached the third round of the World Cup, where they finished bottom of the group with four points, nine points behind Australia, who finished third. They scored in their first two matches in this tournament, 6-0 against Laos and 3-0 against Malaysia, then drew 0-0 against Singapore and closed the group stage with a 3-0 win over Myanmar. They qualified as group winners with 10 points.
Background
In the head-to-head record between Vietnam and Indonesia, the latter has the advantage, having won 15 times, while Vietnam has won eight times and 11 matches have ended in a draw. In the last six meetings between these two teams in the AFF championship, both ended in a goalless draw.
Venue: The match will be played at the My Dinh National Stadium located in Vietnam, which was inaugurated in 2003 and has a capacity of 40192 spectators.
Preview of the match
Vietnam and Indonesia will meet in the second leg of the semifinals of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup. The first leg ended in a goalless draw, so both teams will play for a place in the final in this match.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Vietnam vs Indonesia in the Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.